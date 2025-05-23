Gulf Cooperation Council, Great Place to Work® - a global research, training and consultancy firm that recognizes the Best Workplaces™ in over 60 countries worldwide - has revealed the 25 Best Workplaces in Real Estate ™ across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Recognizing the Best Workplaces in Real Estate highlights the companies that are not only excelling in business, but also prioritizing the well-being, growth and satisfaction of their teams. This year’s winners have gone above and beyond to create cultures rooted in trust, innovation, and opportunity. In a competitive market where talent is key, these organizations are setting the standard for what it means to invest in employees and build strong, resilient teams.

Commenting on this year’s 2025 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™- GCC Tanzeel Ur Rehman, Managing Director of KSA, Great Place to Work® Middle East, said: “Culture and commitment are the foundation of of success in real estate, and the companies on this year’s Best Workplaces list exemplify both. We applaud their dedication to their teams and their forward-thinking leadership. Congratulations to all winners.”

Top Best Workplaces in Best Workplaces in Real Estate™ - GCC list of the year 2025

Provident Real Estate Union Square House Real Estate Aldar Estates PJSC Chalet International Real Estate LLC Tesla Properties L.L.C Metropolitan Group Alramz Real Estate Heyazah White and Co. Real Estate Park Lane DNL Properties BNW Developments Thabat Al-Maskan Banke International Makkiyoon SKY VIEW REAL ESTATE BROKERS L L C Arabian Estates Diaar Saudi Tharwa Sumou AlRajhi United Real Estate DRE HOMES REAL ESTATE BROKER One Development Alawali Kaden Investment

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global research and management consultancy that recognizes the Best Workplaces™ in over 60 countries worldwide and provides premier business and advisory services. Its mission is to improve peoples’ lives and create a better society by improving the workplace experience. Great Place to Work was founded in 1991 to provide a simple, research-driven methodology that could be widely used to understand and assess organizations. A proprietary employee survey and assessment of HR policies form the foundation of the Institute’s research and consulting services and has been used by companies from all over the world to create strong workplace cultures based on trusting relationships.

About the ‘Best Workplaces™ lists

Any company based in the Middle East, falls within the industries belonging to the lists and employs 10 or more employees is eligible to participate. Any company that appears on the list is selected primarily based on their employees' responses to the Great Place to Work Trust Index©, a proprietary employee survey developed by Great Place to Work®. In addition, the Great Place to Work® Middle East evaluates materials submitted by the company, including the company's response to the Great Place to Work® Culture Audit© with accompanying materials submitted by the company for consideration. Organizations can apply from now and until the beginning of the following year for the 2024 and 2025 Best Workplaces™ list.