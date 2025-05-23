Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a UAE leading global big data analytics company powered by AI, marked a successful engagement as the official Digital Transformation Partner at the Digital Readiness Retreat 2025, held on Thursday 22 May, at the Grand Hyatt Dubai.

Organized by the UAE Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation – under the leadership of H.E Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future – the flagship forum brought together more than 1,000 public sector officials from more than 50 government entities to accelerate the UAE’s transformation into the world’s first AI-native government.

Presight reaffirmed its position as the national enabler of sovereign AI by showcasing its strategic contributions across sectors including government, energy, finance, public safety, and mobility. As a home-grown champion of AI and digital transformation, Presight plays a pivotal role in deploying advanced AI technologies that drive operational efficiency, improve citizen experiences, and enable data-driven policymaking.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, shared: “Our role as the official Digital Transformation Partner at the Digital Readiness Retreat 2025 is not just a title – it reflects our unwavering commitment to the UAE’s visionary ambition of building the world’s first AI-native government. We’re honored to be at the forefront of this national journey, driving forward sovereign AI solutions that enhance operational efficiency, elevate citizen services, and future-proof public institutions.

“At Presight, we believe that Applied Intelligence is the key to unlocking transformative change. It’s about harnessing the power of AI and data not just to inform decisions, but to embed intelligence into every layer of government operations, making them adaptive, responsive, and resilient. The milestones we have achieved to date – from saving millions of labor hours to enabling 100% automation across critical workflows, are just the beginning.

“As we look ahead, we remain committed to establishing deep collaboration with Ministries and government stakeholders, ensuring that the UAE continues to lead globally in the responsible, sovereign application of AI for the public good.”

At the event, Thomas Pramotedham delivered a keynote address titled “Applied Intelligence – A Pathway to Building AI-Native Government Services,” in which he emphasized that the future of AI is not about how much of the technology is adopted, but about how much intelligence is applied and institutionalized across government. He called on government leaders to adopt a mindset shift – from viewing AI as a tool, to embedding intelligence as a foundational design principle for public services.

Martin Yates, Government Technology Advisor of Presight, also hosted a workshop on “Navigating Digital Transformation Change for All of Government,” addressing the roadmap to seamless integration of AI across Ministries.

The Digital Readiness Retreat reaffirmed Presight’s critical role in supporting the nation’s digital transformation agenda. As an advocate for transforming public services through sovereign AI infrastructure, Presight is proud to serve UAE government entities with access to cutting-edge and world-leading advanced technology – made in the UAE.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is the UAE’s leading global big data analytics company powered by AI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.