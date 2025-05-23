Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has been named Middle East’s Best Bank for Consumers, by the leading global financial publication Euromoney in its 2025 Awards for Excellence. This prestigious accolade highlights ADIB’s dedication to delivering innovative, digital first and customer- centric bank built around the evolving needs of individual customers.

In addition to being named Middle East’s Best Bank for Consumers, ADIB also secured three other prestigious accolades at the Euromoney Awards 2025 including UAE’s Best Bank for Consumers, UAE’s Best Islamic Bank, and UAE’s Best Islamic Bank for ESG. These awards recognise ADIB's commitment to sustainability, regional excellence, and innovation within the banking sector.

ADIB's continuous efforts to innovate and uphold the highest standards of Sharia-compliant banking practices have been acknowledged through various accolades. Last year, ADIB secured four awards at the Euromoney Awards, underscoring the bank’s dedication to excellence in Islamic finance and marking the third consecutive year it has been recognised by Euromoney.

Commenting on the achievement, Mohamed Abdel Bary, Group Chief Executive Officer at ADIB, said: "We are honoured to receive these prestigious accolades, which reflect our unwavering commitment to serving our customers with excellence and creating a positive impact on our community and the environment. These recognitions are a testament to the dedication of our team and reinforce ADIB’s continued focus on delivering innovative, Sharia-compliant banking solutions grounded in integrity, transparency, and customer-centricity in everything we do”.

The annual Euromoney Awards for Excellence programme, renowned in the global banking industry, spotlight institutions that demonstrate exceptional distinction to meeting the evolving needs of their customers. The Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards programme celebrates the Islamic financial institutions that have made an impact in their respective markets and contributed to the development of the Islamic banking and finance market.

ADIB’s innovation and digital journey has continued to yield strong results, with the bank widely recognized as one of the region’s most innovative and forward-looking Islamic financial institutions. As of 2024, ADIB’s return on equity remained among the highest in the regional banking sector. More than 80% of the bank’s core systems are cloud-enabled, and its API infrastructure supports seamless integration with fintechs and ecosystem partners. ADIB has also invested significantly in upskilling its workforce, with thousands of employees trained in data analytics and digital capabilities.

In advancing its sustainability agenda, ADIB has leveraged digital innovation to enhance financial inclusion and social impact, this includes the expansion of its mobile-first banking services. Through initiatives focused on digital onboarding, Sharia-compliant personal finance tools, and accessible wealth management platforms such as fractional sukuk, ADIB continues to empower individuals and corporates with ethical financial solutions. The bank consistently sets industry benchmarks, addresses evolving customer needs, and enhances its services to provide quality banking experiences.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 244 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in five strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 72 branches, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.