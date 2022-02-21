PHOTO
- Yas Padel Tennis Hub will feature four state-of-the-art courts which can be rented for 250 AED per hour
- Professional padel coaches can be booked for beginner, intermediate and advanced levels
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The UAE’s latest sporting craze is set to arrive at Yas Marina during the second quarter of 2022! Situated on the marina, Yas Padel Tennis Hub is the latest edition to the capital’s premier destination for unique fitness and leisure activities.
Featuring four padel courts spanning an area of 800 sqm, Yas Padel Tennis Hub will offer guests and fitness enthusiasts the opportunity to experience one of the world’s fastest growing sports, combining elements of tennis, squash and racquet ball. Players will seamlessly be able to view availability, book courts and participate in events and competitions all through the bespoke club member app. Vogue Fitness gym members and berth holders will also enjoy access to special offers and incentives to complement their memberships. Featuring a match-making feature, players will be able to match with other participants as well as track their booking history.
The Yas Padel Tennis Hub courts will feature an embedded music system, ensuring the energy remains high while players compete in this adrenaline pumping sport. Yas Padel Tennis Hub will open daily and players can book a padel court starting AED 250 for a duration of 60 minutes. The new facility is also set to introduce packages and programs for 90 and 120-minute sessions, as well as Ramadan offers and discounted ‘off peak’ rates. Played in doubles, participants with different skill levels will have access to professional padel coaches that will provide lessons to beginners, intermediate and advanced players.
Commenting on the launch of Yas Padel on Yas Marina, Gurjit Singh, Chief Portfolio Officer at Miral, said: “We are excited to introduce Yas Padel Tennis Hub to Yas Marina. This state-of-the-art facility will offer Yas Island’s residents as well as fitness enthusiasts from across Abu Dhabi the chance to participate in this enjoyable and easy-to-learn sport. Yas Padel Tennis Hub is a perfect complement to the plethora of adventurous activities on offer at Yas Marina while also adding to the roster of unique fitness experiences available across Yas Island. We invite families and friends to enjoy an active day out as they padel on land, enjoy a healthy meal and take in the stunning views of the marina.”
“We are excited to build the foundations of what will be Abu Dhabi’s leading padel club. For us it’s not about the courts, it’s about fostering a sense of community amongst the people playing. It’s about creating a supportive and fun environment that allows people to be active together” added Georgia Watkins, General Manager of Yas Padel.
Families and friends joining along to enjoy the match and cheer for their team can sit back, relax and grab a bite at Boroughs, the perfect place for all-day dining. Guests as well as players can enjoy healthy bites and beverages or even grab a post-workout protein shake.
For more information about Yas Padel Tennis Hub on Yas Marina, please follow @yaspadel on Instagram.
