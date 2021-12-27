Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Yas Holding, the UAE headquartered investment group was awarded the “Diversified Company of the Year” during the Enterprise Agility Awards event that was held recently in the emirate of Dubai.

The Enterprise Agility Awards 2021 is an annual awards ceremony organised by Entrepreneur Middle East and presented by du. This awards ceremony aims to recognise the individuals and enterprises that have made an outstanding contribution to the MENA region’s business ecosystem.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Murshed Al Redaini, Group CEO of Yas Holding said: “We are indeed honoured to be recognised with this prestigious award. We are proud of our leadership team that ably manages a diversified portfolio of key business units.”

Suresh Vaidhyanathan, Group CFO at Yas Holding added “This recognition will encourage us to transform the company into an agile, innovative and progressive organisation in the coming years.”

“Our search for companies that are leaving indelible marks on the MENA entrepreneurial ecosystem placed Yas Holding at the forefront of diversification in the region, due to its ability to effectively strategize, plan, and execute changes in response to ever-shifting consumer needs,” said Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing.

He added “We are glad to present this award to Yas Holding in recognition of their contribution to this growing economy and hope that this is but one of their many steps towards increasing business access and inclusion through diversification across MENA.”

Over the years, Yas Holding has grown into a preeminent investment company that invested into a number of sectors that include food, agriculture, healthcare, education, aviation, real estate, technology and others.

-Ends-

About Yas Holding LLC

Yas Holding is a UAE headquartered investment company with a multi-business portfolio with 7,500 employees and 60+ operating subsidiaries. The group is in an expansion phase, with increasing business interests in Agriculture, Food, Healthcare, Education, Aviation, Technology, Real Estate & Services. Yas Holding’s diverse companies operate across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021