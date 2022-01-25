Dubai, UAE: – UPS, the Official Logistics Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, today participated in the ‘official daily opening’ of the world mega event. UPS's e-assist cycles led the way for a group of UPSers to open the gate of the Sustainability portal. The event coincides with UPS Appreciation Week, which recognizes the commitment and hard work of everyone at UPS in delivering a successful World Expo.

Over the past year, UPS has been delivering critical and industry-leading logistics, while playing a key role in demonstrating why Expo 2020 is one of the most sustainable World Expos in history.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest package delivery companies with 2020 revenue of $84.6 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company’s more than 540,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equality, and inclusion. The company can be found on the Internet at www.ups.com , with more information at www.pressroom.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com

