Dubai, UAE: – UPS, the Official Logistics Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, today participated in the ‘official daily opening’ of the world mega event. UPS's e-assist cycles led the way for a group of UPSers to open the gate of the Sustainability portal. The event coincides with UPS Appreciation Week, which recognizes the commitment and hard work of everyone at UPS in delivering a successful World Expo.
Over the past year, UPS has been delivering critical and industry-leading logistics, while playing a key role in demonstrating why Expo 2020 is one of the most sustainable World Expos in history.
