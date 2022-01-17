Registration now open for the 12 th year of the event

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE : Organiser’s have announced the TriYAS Challenge 2022 will return for its 12th year on Saturday 12th March 2022.

The milestone fitness event held annually at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi is now open for registration across 12 categories, encouraging athletes to get out, enjoy the outdoors, and ‘Make it Real’.

With this year marking the 12th Edition of Yas Marina Circuit’s landmark fitness race, competitors can now pre-register to put their fitness abilities to the test across the three categories in a triathlon, with racers completing a swim, a cycle and a run to cap off the grueling physical test of the TriYAS Challenge.

There are 12 separate categories at the 2022 event, including the return of the highly popular Duathlon Sprint, involving a 5KM run and a 21KM bike ride before a final 2.5KM run to cross the finish line.

Entrants can choose to sign up and compete on an individual basis within the Sprint, Olympic or Super Sprint categories. Or, if athletes prefer to complete the race as a team, there are Sprint Team Relay or Olympic Team Relay options to choose from, ensuring a variety of categories to compete in.

For the first time, the 2022 event will feature a Mixed Relay with males and females competing together and against each other across a 375m swim, 5km bike, and all four competitors in a team will conclude with a 1500m run.

There will also be a Junior Triathlon, for athletes aged 12 to 16 years, involving a 200-metre swim, 9.9KM bike ride and 2.5KM run. These events, alongside the traditional Triathlon which sees Elite competitors swim over 750M, cycle up to 20KM and finish with 5KM run, will provide athletes of all ages and fitness levels something to take part in.

The 2021 TriYAS event saw the highest number of entrants in event history, with over 1050 competitors involved across the 9 categories, and the upcoming 2022 event is expected to see further growth as the sport continues to evolve in the UAE.

Early bird tickets for this year’s event are now available for purchase at 25% off full price, keen competitors to secure their spot until the 30th January. To register for the TriYAS Challenge, please visit yasmarinacircuit.com.

Participants must have received two doses of a UAE-approved Covid-19 vaccine, as well as provide a Green Pass on the Al Hosn App. A negative PCR test result from within 96 hours is required to enter the venue.

For full event details, and to sign up for this year’s TriYAS Challenge, please visit www.yasmarinacircuit.com

ABOUT ADMM

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM), with its head office at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, has created unique, world class experiences across Abu Dhabi since 2009.

ADMM have promoted and delivered globally significant events, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, alongside over 400 events a year across motorsports, health and fitness, entertainment and major corporate conferences. The company also delivers a significant programme of motorsport retail experiences for business and consumer audiences at Yas Marina Circuit across the year. This combined experience means that ADMM has a region-leading team with expertise in event marketing, communications, promotions and project management.

Such talent firmly positions ADMM as a leader in sports management. The company is now seeking to diversify into activities and strategic ventures beyond Yas Marina Circuit in order to build towards a broader long-term vision aligned with its partners and stakeholders in Abu Dhabi.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates’ most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE. As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences, and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.

