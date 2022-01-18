Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, showcased its 2022 product line up and revealed its latest i-TOPCon module with power of 690W+ at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) taking place in Abu Dhabi; the region’s most influential and international energy summit targeted to accelerating sustainability and global transition to clean energy.

Trina Solar is exhibiting at stand number 8110 - HALL 8, alongside its valued partners to shed light on the company’s cutting-edge 210mm Vertex portfolio of ultra-high power modules for residential, C&I and Utility Sector and the full range of energy solutions. The company displayed its latest Vertex S 410W+ module, Vertex 510W module, 550W dual-glass module, 600W dual-glass module and 670W dual-glass module. In addition, its next generation of i-TOPCon module is exhibited in the stand, which is based on 210 technology, possesses a maximum power output of 690W+.

Antonio Jimenez, Managing Director and Vice President, Middle East & Africa, Trina Solar commented: “We are excited for being a part of the regions’ biggest energy event, which helps us to come closer to our customers and make solar energy accessible for everyone. We are proud to reveal our latest N-type module with power up to 690W+. It is another milestone achievement in the PV modules industry, and we are truly proud to be leading the way with our cutting-edge technology that continues to revolutionize the solar energy sector. We are confident that our 2022 product line up will attract plenty of attention across the MEA region and globally, and we are looking forward to fulfilling our customers’ requests for these ultra-high-power modules.”

The company also revealed at WFES the latest study report performed by UL (Underwriters Laboratories) on the CAPEX and LCOE of PV system with different wafer sizes (182-540W module, 210-670W+ module) for a project located in the UAE. The report shows that the 210-670W+ module have higher system value with the ability to reduce the CAPEX by 1.70% and LCOE by 1.19%, giving more cost savings to the final users.

“The UL study result shows again Trina Solar's continuous devotion in high reliability research and proven quality. Trina Solar is dedicated to offering customers high-quality, reliable ultra-high power modules and service, and will continue to promote technical innovation and industry-wide standardization of modules to expedite further reduction of LCOE and ultimately deliver better returns to our customers,” added Jimenez.

The UAE 100-MW solar power plant is located about 50 km south of the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Two different types of modules with different wafer sizes (182mm and 210mm) are applied for the comparative study. The DC BOS cost of the PV system with 670W module has reduced by 5.5% against that of 540W module. In addition, the CAPEX and LCOE of the 670W module reduces by 1.7% and 1.19%, respectively, in comparison with the 540W module. It indicates that overall the 210 modules have a lower CAPEX and LCOE.

Study has been performed by UL (Underwriters Laboratories), a global company with more than 120 years of expertise, working with customers and stakeholders to help them to navigate market complexity. UL, globally recognized within the renewable energy industry, brings clarity and empowers trust to support the responsible design, production, marketing and purchase of the goods, solutions, and innovations.

About Trina Solar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV products R&D, manufacture and sales; PV projects development, EPC, O&M; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched its Energy IoT brand, established the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance together with leading enterprises and research institutes in China and around the world, and founded the New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center. With these actions, Trina Solar is committed to working with its partners to build the energy IoT ecosystem and develop an innovation platform to explore New Energy IoT, as it strives to be a leader in global intelligent energy. In June 2020, Trina Solar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com

