Dubai, UAE: In line with its plans to understand and solve healthcare’s most pressing problems, GE Healthcare, together with its partners, is unveiling a number of innovative technology solutions spanning the entire healthcare spectrum including patient screening, diagnostics, therapy planning, guidance and monitoring during Arab Health 2022 taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center from 24-27 January.

Amidst a global pandemic and mounting pressure on the industry, the company accelerated innovations underpinned by artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions to help transform healthcare delivery in the region and globally, making it easier and more efficient for clinicians and health systems, and more personalized and precise for patients.

Over the last two years, the fragility of the global healthcare system has been exposed, which has created an urgent need for new technologies and solutions that can help clinicians manage seriously ill COVID-19 patients, advanced diseases such as cancer and heart disease, a backlog in non-urgent care, and an ageing population, while battling burnout and workforce shortages.

To address these needs, GE Healthcare is introducing intelligent technologies and solutions at Arab Health 2022 that will help healthcare systems:

Increase efficiency and productivity;

Reduce clinician burnout;

Empower clinicians with AI and analytics when, where and how they need it;

Create a more resilient and sustainable healthcare industry; and

Increase access to care.

“As the healthcare industry continues to battle the pandemic, we at GE Healthcare recognize the need to help clinicians and healthcare professionals in the region to operate more efficiently for improved patient care,” said Nael Dabbagh General Manager Middle East, North East Africa, Turkey and Central Asia, GE Healthcare. “We are in a strong position to use our clinical expertise and know-how to continuously innovate and provide technologies and solutions driven by AI and digital that will support the healthcare sector while solving the industry’s most pressing challenges.”

Working together with its customers and partners to understand the most pressing needs of radiologists and hospital administrators, GE focused on innovating new solutions, leveraging its healthcare-specific intelligence platform, Edison, to help providers achieve greater efficiency, reduce errors, increase speed to appropriate treatments, and increase access to care.

During Arab Health 2022, GE Healthcare is showing the following new AI-powered, automated and data-driven solutions to help encourage greater diagnostic confidence, ease the burden of care and improve workflow for healthcare systems in the region:

SIGNA Hero*is named for frontline heroes, who continue to care for seriously ill patients as well as a backlog in non-urgent care – all the while battling burnout and workforce shortages. The new 3.0T MRI system offers new workflows and AIR Recon DL enhancements are designed to help frontline heroes address some of today’s most pressing healthcare needs: enhanced productivity, patient comfort, and sustainability.

Revolution Apex platformprovides exceptional image quality and low dose scanning for routine and challenging cases in many care areas with optimized clinical capabilities, built-in scalability and upgradability options.

Allia Platformis designed to enhance user experience, improve workflow efficiency and increase the adoption of advanced image guidance in daily practice – all important factors in today’s constrained healthcare environment. In addition to personalizing the Interventional or hybrid operating room with just one click of the user interface, leveraging the Edison platform, the system also harnesses the power of AI with AutoRight – an advanced AI-based interventional image chain – and Liver ASSIST Virtual Parenchyma – a 3D visualization software solution designed to provide AI-based virtual parenchymography to help clinicians simulate injections dynamically and perform liver embolization procedures with confidence.

Vscan Airprovides clinicians with quick insights at the point of care at a time when they need it most. This wireless and pocket-sized ultrasound device provides exceptionally clear image quality, whole-body scanning capabilities, and intuitive software – all in the palm of the clinician’s hand. A dual-probe enables whole-body scanning – with the flip of the wireless dual probe (for deep and shallow scanning) and a push of a button to capture images. Vscan Air offers a high-performance ultrasound machine in a lightweight, portable device designed to improve patient experience and access to ultrasound technology – involving patients by sharing real-time image sharing as simple as see, snap, send.

Voluson E10 delivers confident and efficient care at all times, keeping clinicians at the forefront of women’s health care. It encompasses the most advanced imaging capabilities combined with efficiency and security features to help clinicians answer patient queries faster and more confidently.

MUSE NX streamlines the flow of cardiac data throughout the department, allowing secure, role-based access to all who need it.

Carestation 750 Anesthesia Delivery System delivers individualized anesthesia therapy to manage challenging and diverse cases in the operating room for better outcomes. The advanced clinical tools for low-flow anesthesia and lung protective ventilation (LPV) strategies allow precise control of anesthesia delivery, while guided or direct access to functions help ease stress in busy perioperative settings.

OnWatch Predict provides predictive services for critical MR components and leverages AI for wing-to-wing service delivery with remote, predictive, and active communication capabilities to shift healthcare facilities from unplanned downtime into planned service events. It ensures customers will experience fewer disruptions, faster responses, and resolution while maintaining high-quality images and GEHC will proactively communicate and make resolution easy and seamless with minimal intervention required, allowing them to focus more time on patient care.

At the leading healthcare exhibition in the region that is bringing together over 56,000 healthcare professionals from 60 exhibiting countries, GE Healthcare is expected to sign a number of deals with healthcare providers to support the region’s increasing healthcare needs.

GE Healthcare is committed to enabling healthcare professionals to support patients with the best outcomes using intelligent, innovative and efficient solutions. Today, GE Healthcare is a partner of choice to a number of healthcare providers in the region and works closely with its partners and customers to serve the growing needs of the healthcare industry.

