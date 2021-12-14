Dubai : The University of Balamand, represented by its President, Dr. Elias Warrak, visited the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of the annual gala dinner. During the visit Dr. Warrak and His Beatitude John X, Patriarch of Antioch and all the East, visited several key officials within the Emirati government as well as ambassadors from various nations; also making a stop at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the trip, meetings were organized with members of the Royal Family, including a visit to His Highness Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces; as well as His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Social Sciences, in recognition of his distinguished contributions to multiculturalism, interfaith dialogue, and religious tolerance.

President Warrak, also visited His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the Minister of Education, to discuss various academic and educational topics relating to the university.

Being present in the UAE, Dr. Warrak took the opportunity to meet with members of the Board of Trustees who are based in Dubai, as well as the trustees of the University of Balamand in Dubai.

The Gala dinner took place on the 27th of November at The Theater Dubai and was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and in the presence of his son Sheikh Mohammed bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, His Beatitude John X, esteemed ambassadors as well as UOB President, board of trustees and alumni.

Commenting on the occasion Sheikh Mohmmed expressed his pride in the University of Balamand stating: “Our presence together today is a confirmation of our great interest in the progress of the University of Balamand and our strong desire to support the university in achieving its mission both efficiently and proficiently, to ultimately provide quality education for students.”

His Beatitude shared his heartfelt words and his honor to be welcomed by the United Arab Emirates for the third time. He addressed Sheikh Nahyan stating:” Sheikh Nahyan, you have embraced the University of Balamand in the Emirates and have been a bridge between both since the very beginning. we worked together hand in hand and through your support were able to obtain recognition in the UAE.”

In conclusion Dr. Warrak expressed his happiness in being gathered, following two years apart due to the Covid-19 pandemic and shared his outlook for the days to come “Today, we need leaders of tolerance and love, who are guided by education and open-mindedness. He then expressed his hope for a new generation that rejects corruption hate and ignorance. “At the University of Balamand we strive to reinforce that education has no value without humanity and knowledge has no meaning without values.”

The visit to Dubai strengthened and solidified relations with the university and the United Arab Emirates, connecting with key officials and engaging with the alumni community and members.

