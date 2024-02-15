The American University of Beirut (AUB) and the Queen Rania Teacher Academy (QRTA) have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at bolstering the quality of education in the Arab world through a programme that will commence in April 2024.

Under the agreement, signed recently at the QRTA headquarters in Amman, Jordan, AUB and QRTA will focus on both, programme development and programme delivery.

The two entities will collaborate to develop innovative educational programmes in Arabic and English tailored for educators, incorporating best practices, leveraging cutting-edge education technologies, and adhering to core principles in adult learning. The programme will initially be presented in Arabic, with plans for an English version in subsequent stages.

Ensuring that these efforts reach the wider community, AUB and QRTA will facilitate the dissemination of the jointly developed programmes across the Arab world. This, they said, will ensure that educators have access to high-quality, impactful, professional development opportunities.

In order to maximise reach and impact, AUB and QRTA will employ a variety of techniques to facilitate the widespread delivery of the jointly developed programmes throughout the Arab world.

Leveraging modern technology, such as online platforms and digital resources, will enable educators from diverse locations to access high-quality professional development opportunities.

Additionally, the collaboration will pave the way for establishing partnerships with local educational institutions and organisations to ensure that the programmes are effectively disseminated and implemented within the wider community.

By utilising innovative delivery methods and forging strategic alliances, AUB and QRTA said they are committed to ensuring that their collaborative efforts result in meaningful and far-reaching benefits for educators across the region.

A groundbreaking initiative stemming from the collaboration is the introduction of the ‘Teach for the Future’ flagship programme. Developed and executed through a partnership between AUB's Faculty of Arts & Sciences and QRTA educational specialists, this programme aims at empowering educators and shaping the future of education in the Arab World.

The collaboration will also encompass the hosting of academic conferences and the pursuit of joint research activities.

Through their combined knowledge and resources, the institutions said they are committed to cultivating educational excellence and driving meaningful transformations that will leave a lasting imprint on the region.

Key representatives at the agreement-signing from QRTA included Dr Osama Obeidat, CEO; Nabila Bashir, director of business development and growth; Rola Said, director of programs; Abed Shamlawi, director of organisation performance and technology; Amjad Abu Hilal, E-Learning Manager; and Zein AlFawaz, communication manager.

Representing AUB were Dr Fadlo R Khuri, president; Dr Zaher Dawy, provost; top faculty and officials.

Dr Khuri said: “We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with QRTA. By leveraging our respective strengths and expertise, we aim to pioneer innovative solutions that will elevate the standard of education across the Arab world.

“This partnership will enable educators across the region with the tools and knowledge necessary to drive positive change in the field of education.”

Echoing this sentiment, Dr Obeidat, said: “This partnership represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to empower educators and transform education in the region. Our vision is to make a substantial impact by leveraging our intellectual assets to uphold rigorous standards in crafting training programs and reshaping teacher policies.

“We believe that every educator deserves the tools, acknowledgment, and together with AUB, we are poised to make a meaningful impact on the future of learning.”

