A large participation across 4 pavilions: World Food – Dairy - Meat & Beverages

United Arab Emirates: Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, will be organizing 4 French pavilions at Gulfood 2022 under Taste France’s banner with 69 companies (vs 30 in 2020) distributed among 4 halls in DWTC from February 13th to 17th 2022: World Food products at Sheikh Saeed Halls; Dairies in Halls 1 & 2 , Meat & Poultry in Halls 3 & 4 and Beverages in Za’abeel Hall 1 & 3.

During this five-days trade show, agri-food professionals will be able to connect with French companies covering different sectors of the F&B industry. They will be representing French excellence in the F&B industry, through their innovative and sensible products to address the challenges of the industry and better meet consumer demands for healthier and reasonable options.

PROMISING PARTNERSHIPS TO BE DISCUSSED WITH MIDDLE EASTERN COUNTERPARTS

Expected to gather globally more traffic than the previous edition, France renews its participation at Gulfood this year with 69 companies to offer the region the best of the French F&B products. Exhibiting companies will display their products, innovations, and craftsmanship with the purpose of nurturing new partnerships.

Flavie Paquay, Head of Business France’s UAE office & F&B department commented: “Global food buyers, importers, and distributors will take advantage of the networking opportunities to find supplies suitable to their target market. During the preparation phase of the event, I could witness how excited are French exhibitors to showcase their latest products, specifically produced to fit with the middle eastern taste buds.

“Participating at one of the largest annual F&B sourcing event in the world becomes a tradition for France. We are excited to renew our commitment by taking part in the 27th edition of the Gulfood and share with the visitors the values of the French food industry: Excellence, responsibility, authenticity, sharing, and innovation “ added Flavie Paquay.

AN INCREASING NUMBER OF HEALTHY PRODUCTS AMONG 23+ NEW PRODUCTS TO BE INTRODUCED

Among trends to be featured across French pavilions, we’ll have instant plant-based milk and baby formula plant-based milk, organic popcorn, single-flower honey and a disruptive organic flavored water enhancer. Visitors will (re)discover organic chestnut puree, macaroons, roasted hazelnut taste flour, vegan sauces, ready-to-drink healthy beverages and the number one French exporter of butter ghee. The increasing healthy ranges of the exhibitor’s products echo the recent figures attesting that healthy food products have doubled in sales with an expected growth of 15% until 2023 in the UAE.

A STRATEGIC SECTOR IN THE UAE-FRANCE TRADERELATIONSHIP

With nearly 220M € of French agri-food products imported into the UAE, France ranks among the top 10 suppliers of the United Arab Emirates, especially for dairy products, cheeses. the market for confectionery and chocolate, bakery products and soft drinks is also increasing. In France, agri-food is one of the rare sectors to see growth at unprecedented rates even over and post pandemic (+5.1% from 2019 to 2021).

Source : French government, Foreign trade results - first half of 2021

In December 2021, following the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the French Ministry of Agriculture and Food to collaborate on developing sustainable and resilient food systems that enhances food security for both countries. The MoU entails joint implementation of R&D and training programs in food security, in order to reduce food waste and foster sustainable agricultural production. TIn this regard, both ministries agreed to jointly enhance their countries’ appeal to food startups through driving innovation in tackling food security challenges and creating attractive business opportunities.

The list of French exhibitors at Gulfood 2022: The French Food Catalog at Gulfood 2022

-Ends

ABOUT OUR PARTNERS

The French Pavilions are supported by regional partner agencies (interprofessional councils and regional collectives) in bringing companies together:

Bretagne Commerce International (West of France) and DEV’UP Centre Val de Loire (Center of France), FOOD’LOIRE and Interfel.

The French pavilions are sponsored by Le Petit Forestier, the company with 100 years of expertise in refrigeration with a fleet of 60,000 refrigerated vehicles for hire, Evian the number one mineral water in the world, Café Richard, traditional coffee roaster.

Launched in 2020, Taste France is the label embodying the French gastronomy while promoting the whole agricultural and agri-food downstream ecosystem gathering a diversity of food-service professionals ranging from producers to suppliers. Taste France aims to unify all the players within the industry around common interests. As a showcase of the variety of the French cuisine, Taste France built itself onto the will to promote globally the extensive breadth of French products both for the professionals and the consumers. Through a wider accessibility, Taste France’s intention is to invite French cuisine to everyone’s daily meals while guaranteeing high food standards and quality. This label is before anything else reaffirming the founding values of the French food industry: excellence, responsibility, authenticity, sharing and innovation.

#TasteFrance @TasteFrance_EN

https://twitter.com/TasteFrance_EN https://www.linkedin.com/company/taste-france/

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France’s companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program.

Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 55 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of partners. Since January 2019, as part of the reform of the state support system for exports, Business France has given private partners responsibility for supporting French SMEs and mid-size companies in the following markets: Belgium, Hungary, Morocco, Norway, the Philippines and Singapore.

For further information, please visit: www.businessfrance.fr

