Sharjah: Xposure International Photography Festival is back with its 6th edition, offering a fresh round of exhibitions and workshops, the latest in leading photography and filmmaking technology, and the festival’s first-ever Conservation Summit. Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) and taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah from February 9 – 15, this year’s edition forges ahead with Xposure’s vision to make photography a catalyst for positive change.

With everything that is in store this year, even seasoned visitors might find navigating the festival dizzying. Use our helpful guide below to make the most of Xposure 2022.

Meet the masters

At this year’s exhibitions and seminars, visitors can mingle with a select group of 70 of the photography world’s celebrated names, gaining tips and tricks from the masters of the visual craft themselves. Among the photographers on the roster are prominent names such as Steve McCurry, whose haunting portrait of a young Afghan girl was named the ‘most recognisable photograph’ in National Geographic’s history, as well as homegrown talents such as Sharjah-born Majid Al Bastaki, who documents the UAE's libraries, museums, and cultural centres in his work.

Explore the exhibits

Xposure 2022 features 45 solo and group exhibitions that collectively narrate more than 1600 compelling visual stories. Visitors can explore impactful images of wildlife and the environment, discover the fascinating world of the oceans, learn from travel-based stories, ancient cultures and peek into the joys of everyday moments.

Save the world’s oceans

On February 10, an impressive line-up of marine biologists, National Geographic photographers, and members of the International League of Conservation Photographers will gather at Xposure’s first-ever Conservation Summit under the theme “Saving our Oceans” to explore hope and solutions for ocean conservation in a panel discussion.

Visitors can also attend seminars beginning with Brian Skerry’s exploration of the groundbreaking science of whale culture and its startling human parallels. Laurent Ballesta will round off the day’s sessions by sharing his experiences with some of the world’s rarest and most elusive marine creatures.

Get inspired by creative processes

In a series of exciting seminars, the featured photographers will discuss their creative processes, the themes and concerns of their work, and the causes they serve through their photography. Visitors can listen to inspiring talks that highlight the impact of photography’s power to tell stories and discover how the awe-inspiring images unite cultures around the world.

Learn from the pros

The festival will host 26 workshops led by renowned photographers teaching everything from creative tools like focal length and framing to all aspects of shooting a personal project. In a series of in-depth focus groups, participants can engage in open-ended discussions and ask individual questions, while daily portfolio reviews will give aspiring photographers a chance to receive professional opinions on their work.

To buy your tickets for any of the technical workshops or to receive expert guidance in an in-person portfolio review, please register on https://workshops.xposure.ae/events/category/all-workshops-workshop/

Discover the latest equipment

Xposure 2022’s trade show is a gold mine for professionals looking to upgrade their photography and filmmaking gadgets, with an expansive display of the latest models from leading brands to try out, compare and contrast, and purchase on the spot.

Invest in art – and a better future

Help change the world by taking home one of the stunning art pieces and photographs on sale at Xposure 2022, from which the proceeds go directly to leading humanitarian causes.

Xposure 2022 is organised in collaboration with a distinguished panel of partners, exhibitors, and supporters who believe in the power of photography and its impact on humanity. To get tickets and register for Xposure’s free-to-attend festival events, please visit: https://xposure.ae/.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022