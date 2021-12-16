Joint venture between Sony Music Entertainment Middle East and Anghami to provide creative home for Arabic artists of all genres and styles in Saudi Arabia, GCC and Levant

Wholly independent label to release music across all platforms in all formats

Former TikTok executive Rami Zeidan appointed General Manager to lead Vibe Music Arabia

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:- Sony Music Entertainment Middle East (SME) and Anghami today announced the launch of “Vibe Music Arabia” – a new joint venture record label to support the independent Arabic artist community in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, wider GCC and Levant.

Announced during the XP Music Conference by MDLBEAST in Riyadh, the wholly independent record label will act as a creative, accelerator and educational hub to empower musicians, songwriters, producers, and content creators to tell their stories regionally and globally. Aimed at showcasing the richness of Arabic music to a global audience, Vibe Music Arabia will strike the perfect balance between its global reach coupled with its deep regional insights to unleash the creative power of a new generation of Arabic artists. With original music at its core, all records will be released on all streaming platforms and services around the world to maximize reach and shine a spotlight on emerging music across the region.

Shridhar Subramaniam, President, Corporate Strategy and Market Development, Asia and Middle East, Sony Music Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Vibe Music Arabia as a new label for independent Arabic artists – combining Sony Music Entertainment’s unrivalled regional teams with dedicated resources and Anghami’s best-in-class services and technology, to help foster long-term partnerships and deliver global success for the next generation of Arabic artist talent. Vibe Music Arabia continues Sony Music Entertainment’s global focus and commitment to local language, domestic repertoire and communities. We believe the creative, community-first leadership team led by Rami and his team are perfectly placed to nurture and develop more artist stories and music and I wish him all the best as he leads this new, independent label in one of the fastest growing regions.”

Through Vibe Music Arabia, artists, songwriters, and producers will have access to a range of opportunities to build their brand and reach in the Middle East, as the new label combines Anghami’s unique local insights, rich data and networks with Sony Music Entertainment’s global reach and expertise.

“At Anghami we are proud of our deep-rooted Arabic origins,” added Eddy Maroun, Co-Founder and CEO of Anghami. “We see so many talented artists and songs emerge daily from this region and believe there is a real opportunity for a boutique label to foster these fast-growing music communities and help develop their craft. Now is the perfect time for Vibe Music Arabia. The team is young and passionate, with a wealth of experience and creativity that will unlock the potential in the Middle East, enrich the independent music scene and most importantly, create original tracks for the whole world to enjoy.”

In one of its first moves, Vibe Music Arabia will be working with Khaleeji Producer AbdulAziz Louise, known for reshaping the sound of Khaleeji music through his latest productions for superstar Balqees on “Entaha”. His collaboration with Bader Al Shuaibi and Haneen al Kendari in “Bravo Aleih” achieved over 90 million views across platforms, and over 200 million streams overall. Known for her mesmerizing voice, famous medleys and over a million followers on Instagram, rising Saudi talent Zena Emad will also be joining Vibe Music Arabia to work on her upcoming single, taking her career to new heights.

Bringing more than 15 years’ experience in cultural marketing, music, and entertainment, most recently as the head of TikTok MENA’s Video and Creative division, Rami Zeidan will be leading Vibe Music Arabia as General Manager. Commenting on the launch, he said: “At Vibe, our approach is simple- to be a creative and enabling hub, and to build a dialogue within the community to teach, learn and help young talent grow. I am feeling super inspired by the region’s enabling ecosystem and the young talent that is coming from every corner. With the impact of digital streaming on the rise, our commitment is to foster this talent, and work hand in hand towards shaping a new era for Arabic music.”

About Vibe Music Arabia

A new age boutique record label aimed at inspiring the highest potential of the Arab music community through creativity and audience connection. Vibe Music Arabia is wholly independent, geared with the perfect balance of global best practice and deep Arabic insights and culture. Hand in hand with the music community, writers, composers, producers, artists and partners, we will further support the sound of the new generation celebrating the diversity of our region and the unity of our culture. Let's Vibe!

About Anghami

Anghami is the leading digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa, with the largest catalogue comprising of more than 57 million songs available for more than 70 million users. When it launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA. In digitizing the region’s music, it has become the best-known and best-loved brand in music streaming in MENA. Today, Anghami features licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists and distributors. Anghami also features music from the major International labels such as Universal, Sony, Warner and is continuously licensing new content.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, it has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.

Anghami can be accessed via desktop, Google Play, the Apple App Store and PlayStation Store. To learn more, please visit www.anghami.com

About Sony Music Entertainment

At Sony Music Entertainment, we fuel the creative journey. We’ve played a pioneering role in music history, from the first-ever music label to the invention of the flat disc record. We’ve nurtured some of music’s most iconic artists and produced some of the most influential recordings of all time. Today, we work in more than 60 countries, supporting a diverse roster of international superstars, developing and independent artists, and visionary creators. From our position at the intersection of music, entertainment, and technology, we bring imagination and expertise to the newest products and platforms, embrace new business models, employ breakthrough tools, and provide powerful insights that help our artists push creative boundaries and reach new audiences. In everything we do, we’re committed to artistic integrity, transparency, and entrepreneurship. Sony Music Entertainment is a member of the Sony family of global companies. Learn more about our artists, creators, and labels here.

