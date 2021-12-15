Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: SNC-Lavalin has been awarded program management office (PMO) consultancy services contract by The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support its Architectural Projects Program (APP) Department. The program will play a key role in the transformation of iconic architectural, landscape and urban planning projects that will benefit the wider society and help position Riyadh as one of the top 100 cities in the world.

As part of the two-year contract, SNC-Lavalin will provide program and project management services integrated with digital solutions. This will cover the entire project management cycle from project study and planning stages, followed by tender management until a successful implementation of the project. It also covers the design and development of a digital solution to manage a portfolio of projects related to the Riyadh City. The scope of work will be implemented in three phases, including assessment and design of the PMO, the development and implementation of the Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solution, and project management services.

“We are proud to support The Royal Commission for Riyadh City on this significant project that will transform the art and culture scene in Riyadh and enhance the life of its citizens as part of Saudi Vision 2030 goals,” said Mohamed Youssef, Senior Vice-President, Middle East and North Africa, Infrastructure, SNC-Lavalin. “By providing our program and project management expertise combined with digital solutions, The Architectural Projects Program will feature state-of-the-art innovative applications that will accelerate efficiency and elevate quality in project delivery.”

As part of Saudi Vision 2030, The RCRC are launching several projects in Riyadh to enhance the life of its citizens. The APP Department oversees Riyadh Art, King Salman Science Oasis, The Islamic Museum, and River of Light projects to name a few. Riyadh Art is the first and largest national public art initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Within the project, more than 1000 artworks and landmarks, created by local and international artists, will be installed across the city of Riyadh according to a 10-program plan that covers residential neighborhoods, gardens, parks, squares, metro and bus stations, bridges, city entrances and tourism destinations. This project will also engage artists from all around the world, strengthen social values, and improve knowledge transfer.

