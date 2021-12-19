Dubai, UAE: In support of Dubai Cares’ school engagement program at Expo 2020 Dubai, Skechers has provided in-kind donation worth AED 1.5 million in school kits to the UAE-based global philanthropic organization that aims to promote equal access to quality education in developing countries.

As part of its 1,000-sqm pavilion located within the Opportunity District and hosted under the theme “The Future is Human”, Dubai Cares will organize 480 workshops for 12,000 schoolchildren aged between 6- 12 years old on various topics such as the power of collaboration, creativity, power of collaboration, creativity and humanity in times of emergencies. Every student attending a workshop at the Dubai Cares Pavilion will receive one of two kits provided by Skechers; one kit includes a backpack and a pencil pouch while the other includes a sipper and a tote bag.

Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group, Sima Ved, said: “Funding education has always been an important strategic vertical of Apparel Group philanthropy and CSR strategy. We believe that education will serve as the catalyst to transformative change and we want to ensure that we support children from all walks of life with access to such an educational experience. This contribution is another step in our ongoing collaboration with Dubai Cares to support global education projects and we are very proud of our association.”

Through the pavilion’s immersive and experiential journey, visitors will come to understand what a level playing field can look like through the transformative power of education. They will understand why it is important for learning to start early and how - with the right guidance, care and playfulness - children are empowered to create the foundation for lifelong learning. Equipped with this foundation, youth are able to navigate solutions, possibilities, challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Commenting on this collaboration, H.E. Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Commissioner General for the Dubai Cares Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Cares, said, “Since the official opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, the Dubai Cares Pavilion has been engaging schoolchildren in a host of activities that are designed to enrich their understanding of how they learn best and how they can prepare themselves for the future. Our workshop program complements this experience by offering children the opportunity to explore a variety of other valuable skills and topics in a fun, interactive environment. We thank Skechers for their support in providing school kits for these workshops and making the journey inside our pavilion even more memorable for all the young visitors.”

During Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Cares will also host its flagship RewirEd Summit at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai and in close coordination with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC). Delivered in partnership with global stakeholders from 12 – 14 December 2021, the Summit will convene more than 2,000 diverse participants from government, global education stakeholders, civil society and the private sector. It represents a unique moment to amplify the call for action for global education and will identify ideas and drive change for the future of education.

-Ends-

About SKECHERS, Inc.

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 3,891 Company and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, the Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its more than 1750+ stores and 75+ brands across all platforms employing 16,500 multicultural staff covering four continents.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence not only in the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Saudi Arabia but also opened thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt and Philippines.

Apparel Group operates brands from around the world, originating from USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and include leading names in fashion, footwear and lifestyle such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian to name a few and other key brands include Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, Rituals etc. The Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades. www.appareluae.com

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 20 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, enabling access to quality primary and secondary education, and creating opportunities for technical and vocational education and training for youth in addition to a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model comprising school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a member of the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae

