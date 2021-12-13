Dubai, UAE – SCG, one of the leading business conglomerates in the ASEAN region, is presenting a very special exhibit at the Thailand Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, from Tuesday, December 21 to Sunday, December 26.

An innovative specialist in cement-building materials, chemicals and packaging, the forward-thinking business is appearing at the world stage to explain how it is putting the notion of ‘Better Living’ at the heart of all its services. Built on the principles of reputation, quality and innovation, SCG aims to become one of the world’s top international sustainable companies.

Back in October, the UAE became the first Gulf state to commit to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. In keeping with this ambition, the SCG booth will showcase the brand’s specialised items that are designed to help lower CO2 emissions, and how the entire SCG range is designed to create a more sustainable, and high-quality standard of living for communities across the globe.

Thailand and the UAE have also enjoyed a strong and illustrious relationship for many years. Visiting professionals from the UAE and beyond will be able to discover how SCG's products can enhance their own businesses, and how the company's structure is based upon environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

Entitled ‘Better Living’, the display will shine a light on SCG’s most technologically advanced products and solutions and explain how brand is committed to protecting the environment as part of its strong and inspiring ESG standards.

Mr. Abhijit Datta, Head of International Business and Managing Director of SCG International, said: “I am delighted to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai and showcase SCG’s ground-breaking sustainable products and solutions. Increasing numbers of buyers are favouring products that are eco-friendly, while for consumers it's more important than ever that their home and living arrangements are energy-efficient and kind to the environment. We were the first building-material provider in Thailand to specialise in eco-friendly products and we continue to lead the way in this area.

"The UAE is filled with exciting business opportunities, and we hope to use our time at the Thailand Pavilion to make many new connections and partnerships. Our own sustainability objectives are directly in line with those of the UAE and I’m confident that together we can work to cut carbon commissions and create a better future. I would like to encourage any professionals from the construction and building industries to come and visit our stand. We have so many progressive ideas to share and we’re sure that everyone will find it an eye-opening and enlightening experience."

To find out more about SCG at the Thailand Pavilion, please visit www.scg.com/worldexpodubai.

About SCG (Siam Cement Group)

SCG is one of ASEAN’s leading conglomerates.

Operating in compliance with ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) principles and sustainable development goals in the economy, society, and environmental sectors, SCG is comprised of three core businesses: cement-building materials, chemicals and packages.

SCG offers reliable and quality solutions that are designed to meet the world’s ever-changing needs. Constantly researching and developing, the brand is one of Southeast Asia’s leading sustainable companies.

Established in 1913, SCG’s sustainable innovations have been recognized with a number of awards and accolades. SCG was also the first company in Thailand to be included in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DISI) by Robeco Sustainable Asset Management.

