Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The world’s largest in-house COVID-19 airport screening laboratory at the Dubai Airport Terminal 2, managed by Pure Health – the largest integrated healthcare platform in the UAE – has received the ISO 15189 accreditation, one of the most significant international accreditations in the medical laboratory field.

The accreditation has been conferred by Emirates International Accreditation Center [EIAC], the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation Mutual Recognition Agreement [ILAC MRA] International Signatory, in a record time of less than four months.

The laboratory at Dubai Airport Terminal 2 was inaugurated in June 2021 by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of Dubai Airports.

“This accreditation reinforces the accuracy and reliability of our medical laboratory testing facilities for processing of COVID-19 PCR tests at the Dubai International Airport Terminal 2. Our efforts are aligned with UAE’s commitment and focus to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Users of the airport’s laboratory services have strong confidence in our laboratory quality standards and testing facilities and this accreditation is a testimony of the best practices in place as part of our systems,” said Dr. Zain Al Yafei, Chief Medical Officer, Pure Health Group.

The 20,000 square feet laboratory, a dedicated facility for round-the-clock processing of RT-PCR test samples collected from passengers at the airport, can process up to 100,000 samples per day and provide reliable results within a few hours. The lab is equipped with negative and positive pressure rooms and is linked to government reporting platforms.

The ISO 15189 accreditation involves an independent assessment of medical laboratories including an examination of staff qualifications and competence, suitability of the equipment, reagents and supplies, quality assurance, analytical, pre-analytical, and post-analytical factors. Assessors conduct a thorough evaluation of all variables affecting the output of test data and ensure sustained conformity and technical proficiency.

Alia Al Marzouqi, Director of Laboratories Accreditation Department at Emirates International Accreditation Centre, said: “Accreditation of laboratories according to international standards presents a vital tool for the regulators to ensure the reliability of tests and help reduce any impact on health, trade and the economy. Whenever a testing provider holds accreditation from an accreditation body that is a signatory to the ILAC Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA), travelers and users of this laboratory’s services can have confidence that the competence of the provider is internationally recognized, and that the test results can be accepted everywhere.”

ISO 15189 is an international standard for medical laboratories which help them develop management systems, assess competence, and ensure compliance with top medical standards. EIAC is consistently working on providing reliable testing as a vital tool to help control the spread of coronavirus in community and ports. This is of significant impact in restoring life to normal after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were working hard since the beginning of the pandemic, with our national and local strategic partners to provide a sufficient number of highly qualified and competent laboratories to cover the needs of travelers to and from the country and Dubai, especially during the tourist seasons and in light of the Expo 2020. The fruits were evident on the travel industry sector by the return to travel and the assurance of the traveler’s health and safety through the issuance of EAIC’s accredited SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test results according to recognised international standards,” Al Marzouqi added.

