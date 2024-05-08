Dubai, UAE – Dubai Investments, a leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), has showcased significant advancements in sustainable practices and responsible resource management across its operations. The company achieved a 12% reduction in electricity consumption and a 9.5% decline in overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to 2022 levels. Proactive measures aimed at reducing reliance on fossil fuels and transitioning to alternative energy sources enabled the sourcing of 25% of total energy consumption from such alternatives, underscoring the Group’s commitment to sustainable energy practices.

Other notable initiatives, such as transitioning security patrolling vehicles to hybrid models at the Group’s subsidiary Dubai Investments Park (DIP), have yielded considerable results. This includes a significant 58% reduction in petrol consumption and a notable 42% decrease in diesel usage. These updates are reflected from the Group’s Annual Sustainability Report for 2023 and is aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and DFM ESG Reporting Guidance.

Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of the Sustainability Committee at Dubai Investments and General Manager of Dubai Investments Industries and Masharie, said, “The Group’s relentless pursuit of sustainability is fundamental to Dubai Investments’ operational ethos. The significant strides documented in the 2023 report reflect the Group’s active engagement in environmental management and the commitment to shaping a sustainable future. These efforts are critical to minimizing the ecological impact while aligning with the UAE’s sustainability goals."

The report also underscores significant achievements in wastewater treatment, with over 1.75 million cubic meters treated before discharge, marking a notable 27% increase from the previous year. This milestone reflects the Group’s intensified focus on efficient wastewater handling, complementing ongoing efforts in energy and water conservation. The Group’s wholly owned subsidiary like DIP has significantly contributed to sustainable practices by processing over 0.6 million cubic meters of wastewater at its effluent treatment plant, underscoring the scale of wastewater management practices within the company's operations. Globalpharma another wholly owned subsidiary on the other hand demonstrated leadership in responsible waste disposal by treating more than 45% of the total wastewater.

Advancements in renewable energy have also played a pivotal role in Dubai Investments' sustainability efforts. Emirates Glass, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments has integrated rooftop solar panels, generating approximately 2,800 MWh of green energy annually. This initiative is complemented by a 33% decrease in electricity consumption, reflecting the company's proactive measures towards energy efficiency.

In line with the Group’s commitment to environmental preservation, Dubai Investments planted almost 34,500 trees in 2023, contributing to a cumulative plantation of approximately 370,000 trees over the years. Tree plantation initiatives play a crucial role in maintaining a sustainable environment by providing oxygen, reducing carbon dioxide levels, and preventing soil erosion.

The report also highlights over 7,900 hours of Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) training, strong local supplier engagement with 72% local sourcing, and a commitment to empowering woman, with 12.5% of total managerial roles held by women.