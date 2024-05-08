Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), has partnered with Red Sea Global (RSG), the multi-project developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, to showcase and promote Red Sea Global’s tourism developments and bespoke offerings across Almosafer’s portfolio of businesses catering to inbound and domestic travelers.

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to enhance Saudi Arabia’s luxury tourism and sustainability offerings, this partnership aims to provide a suite of specialised training and advisory services to enhance the allure of RSG’s destinations to domestic and international luxury travellers. Leveraging its decades of experience in the tourism industry and its extensive knowledge of regional and global travel trends and consumer preferences, Almosafer will actively promote Red Sea Global’s destinations through diverse channels to increase the visibility of the world-class hotels and pristine, diverse ecosystems and natural wonders at The Red Sea, AMAALA and Thuwal Private Retreat.

Both parties will host several in-depth workshops and specialised training services to enable Almosafer to craft tailored and immersive travel experiences for RSG’s luxury destinations for inbound and domestic travellers. Targeted workshops aimed at enhancing the luxury destinations’ appeal to the local market and equipping Almosafer’s sales agents with the knowledge and skills to showcase Red Sea Global’s destinations as unparalleled luxury experiences will also be part of the strategic initiatives under the partnership.

In addition, the two entities will collaborate on targeted marketing and promotion campaigns to raise awareness among end consumers, highlighting the destination's unique offerings and positioning it as a must-visit luxury tourism hotspot to drive demand. Almosafer will also curate customised experiences and promote the destination's richness and diversity across various channels, including Almosafer’s consumer travel platform, its Corporate Travel segment; and Discover Saudi, its Destination Management Company;

Commenting on the collaboration, Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO, Almosafer, said: "The partnership with Red Sea Global reflects our shared vision for redefining luxury travel and shaping the future of luxury tourism in Saudi Arabia. It is an honour to contribute to the elevation of The Red Sea, AMAALA and Thuwal Private Retreat as unparalleled destinations of choice for a discerning clientele. We are excited to leverage our geographical reach and decades of experience to position them as the ultimate destinations that set new standards in bespoke tourism experiences.”

John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global, said: “Today we have three world-class luxury resorts open at The Red Sea. Over the coming 12-18 months we’ll be opening a further 13 hotels, plus eight at AMAALA and our private island resort, Thuwal Private Retreat. More broadly, our growing portfolio is set to unlock the tourism potential of the Red Sea coast for all segments of travel with a diverse range of experiences and offerings. With Almosafer’s support, we will help travelers discover just how special this part of the world is, from the pristine coastline and breathtaking coral reefs, to the stunning dunescapes and wadis.”

With 79 hotels in total, The Red Sea and AMAALA are projected to contribute SAR 33 billion (USD 8.79 billion) annually to the Kingdom’s economy upon completion. Both destinations sit on a combined land of more than 32,000km2. Three hotels at The Red Sea destination are open, along with the first phase of Red Sea International Airport, and the project is scheduled for full completion in 2030. The destination is off grid, powered solely by sunlight, with some 760,000 solar panels now in place.

Set against the backdrop of stunning landscapes and pristine ecosystems, AMAALA will provide guests with transformative personal wellness journeys and aims to open eight resorts under Phase One in 2025. Opening in 2024, Thuwal Private Retreat is the third destination to be developed by RSG and the first to be owned and operated exclusively by the developer.

-Ends-

About Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers from Saudi Arabia, the region and beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Almosafer creates opportunities for outbound, leisure and religious travel, whilst serving B2C and B2B customers, partners, and suppliers with state-of-the-art travel solutions, a digital-first mindset and travel advisory.

Through powerful and world-class technology platforms, central sourcing and fulfilment capabilities and data-driven decision-making, Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

● Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni-channel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

● Almosafer Business, a dedicated service solution, caters to corporate and government entities.

● Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specialising in inbound travel, online distribution and MICE solutions.

● Mawasim is a Hajj and Umrah tour operator, offering high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG - www.redseaglobal.com) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

It is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, will open this year, and RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.

