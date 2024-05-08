Riyadh: Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting significant progress in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. The report underscores Fortinet's commitment to sustainability, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions, promoting responsible business practices, and fostering an inclusive cybersecurity workforce.

This annual report outlines the company's approach, commitments, and progress on the sustainability issues that matter most to Fortinet and its stakeholders, including employees, investors, suppliers, partners, and customers.

As detailed in the report, Fortinet’s sustainability approach has four pillars: addressing cyber risks to society, diversifying cybersecurity talent, respecting the environment, and promoting responsible business across its value chain. In support of the company’s commitment to sustainability and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Fortinet joined the UN Global Compact in 2023 and adheres to its human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption principles. Additionally, Fortinet was recognized in the 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and North America indices for the second year as a testament to the company’s ongoing sustainability efforts and dedication to building a more sustainable future for all.

According to the report, in 2023, Fortinet achieved a 62% average reduction in product energy consumption, contributing to a 0.1% decrease in its overall carbon footprint. The company also made strides in renewable energy, with 100% renewable electricity in 80% of its owned sites, and avoided approximately 455 tons of CO2 emissions through eco-friendly packaging. These efforts align with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which prioritizes sustainability and environmental conservation.

Commenting on the report, Sami AlShwairakh, Senior Director for KSA at Fortinet, said, “The report reflects Fortinet’s commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. This commitment reinforces our dedication to, and alignment with, Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Our goal of building a safer digital world has become mission-critical and essential to our society and economy. We are proud of the progress in this year’s sustainability report, while being mindful that advancing our sustainability goals and efforts is a continuous journey of improvement.”

Fortinet's sustainability strategy is guided by globally recognized frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards, the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). By adopting these frameworks, Fortinet demonstrates its dedication to transparency and accountability in its sustainability reporting.

In addition to environmental stewardship, Fortinet is committed to promoting responsible business practices. In 2023, the company joined the UNGC, pledging to uphold the organization's ten principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

Fortinet also focuses on growing an inclusive cybersecurity workforce, with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The company has implemented an Environmental Management Systems (EMS) platform to track its energy, water, and waste impact, and has committed to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to set goals aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

About Fortinet

Fortinet is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today, we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

