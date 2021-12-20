Abu Dhabi: Premier Motors, one of the leading automobile dealerships in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has expanded its footprint with the opening of a new state-of-the-art showroom in the Rowdhat area, bringing convenience and choice to customers in the UAE capital.

Measuring more than 61,000 square feet, the new facility will host some of the UAE’s favourite automotive brands including Ford, Jaguar, Land Rover and Maserati opposite Zayed Sports City and in close proximity to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

“We have expanded our presence in Abu Dhabi to cater to customers in the Rowdhat area and beyond. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this new facility and providing them with exceptional service they have come to expect from us,” said Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, Al Tayer Motors.

The showrooms have dedicated areas for displaying approved pre-owned cars from all four brands and are equipped with new vehicle configuration areas, as well as branded goods and accessories displays. Specially designated delivery rooms have been provided to handover vehicles to customers.

Additionally, and in readiness to display electric vehicles (EV), the new showrooms have the necessary infrastructure to charge EVs in the showrooms.

Ford showroom

The Ford showroom has over 20 vehicles on display including Ford GT, the exciting all-new Bronco, the all-new Ford Raptor and the new Shelby Mustang in addition to the perennial favourites such as the Explorer, Edge and Mustang GT. In addition, the showroom also has 13 Ford Approved vehicles displayed on the mezzanine floor. Each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive 164-point check-up, and comes with a two-year service contract and warranty as well as a 30-day buyback guarantee.

Jaguar and Land Rover showroom

The Jaguar and Land Rover showrooms have 12 vehicles each including the full range of the latest vehicles for both brands such as the Land Rover Defender, Discovery, Range Rover Sport, Velar and Evoque; Jaguar models including XF, E-PACE, F-PACE and the All-Electric I-PACE.

Nine Jaguar and Land Rover Approved vehicles are on display on the mezzanine floor of the showroom. Each vehicle comes with a minimum two-year Approved warranty, 24 months 24x7 roadside assistance, a rigorous 165-point mechanical, electrical and safety inspection.

All cars are reconditioned by Jaguar Land Rover trained technicians using the latest technology and genuine parts. Vehicles undergo a certified kilometre check, a fully up-to-date service history and a road test.

Maserati showroom

The iconic Italian automotive brand Maserati has a new address in Abu Dhabi with this showroom, which has 11 vehicles on display with pride of place going to the newly arrived Levante Hybrid and the special edition F-Tributo Ghibli.

The Maserati showroom has Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles on display on the mezzanine floor. Every CPO vehicle goes through a 190-point check, complete body re-conditioning, and will be fully serviced as per factory standards prior to being delivered to the customer. This ensures that the car is as good as new and capable of providing the same thrilling drive experience, which is the hallmark of every Maserati vehicle.

Environmentally friendly technologies have been used for the water, air conditioning and lighting systems throughout the whole facility. The use of LED lighting contributes to lowering energy costs, while motion sensor technology helps in reducing energy consumption by switching off lights during quiet or unused periods and turning them on when motion or reduced light levels are detected in the area. State-of-the-art insulation materials reduce the energy consumed by the Heating Ventilating and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system.

The showroom is open from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm, Saturday to Thursday.

For further information, please visit https://www.premier-motors.ae . For media enquiries, please contact: Sony Elias, Senior Public Relations Manager, Al Tayer Motors, Dubai, UAE. Tel: +9714 3037515, Mob: +971505811249, Email:selias@altayer.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021