Zain KSA, the leading telecom and digital services provider, announced the appointment of Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan as the company’s Acting CEO, effective from Tuesday, August 13, 2024 as the announced statement in Saudi Stock Exchange “Tadawul”.

Eng. Al-Sadhan brings over 20 years of expertise in telecommunications, information technology, and digital services. At Zain KSA, he has held several key leadership roles, most recently serving as the Chief Business and Wholesale Officer. He led the B2B sector growth across the company, developing a nationwide digital ecosystem combining advanced telecom services and cloud solutions anchored in 5G technologies. Additionally, he enhanced the company’s business and wholesales though establishing strategic partnerships with notable international partners.

Since joining Zain KSA in 2016, Eng. Al-Sadhan has achieved significant milestones. Prior to his tenure at Zain KSA, Eng. Al-Sadhan held various leadership roles at prominent local and international telecom companies. He also contributes his expertise as a board member at Zain Omantel International (ZOI).

Eng. Al-Sadhan holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in addition to several professional certifications in leadership and IT.