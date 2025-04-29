Kalaam Telecom, a leading regional digital solutions provider, Mida Solutions, a NUSO company, and First Video Communications (FVC), have signed a strategic agreement aimed at delivering a seamless one-stop-shop experience for businesses operating in the Middle East region.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the provision of ‘cutting-edge contact centre as-a-service (CCaaS)’ and ‘unified communications as-a-service (UCaaS)’, ‘compliance call recording’, and ‘advanced analytics’ regulations in the region.

Under this agreement, Mida Solutions’ products will be distributed by FVC across the region via Kalaam Telecom, who will be an exclusive managed service provider (MSP) offering Mida applications as SaaS coupled with end-to-end managed services, hosted locally in Kalaam Private Cloud in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, thus ensuring data sovereignty and regulatory requirements around VOIP and data residency regulations in the respective region.

This partnership enables organisations to leverage SaaS contact centre and call recording services with local language support, turn-key solutions and on-the-ground service availability throughout the MEA region via Kalaam Telecom operations in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

By hosting these solutions in Kalaam Telecom data centres in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Kalaam Telecom will meet the stringent data residency requirements of organisations, including compliance with SAMA regulations, GDPR, MIFID II, PCI, HIPAA and other International privacy and financial regulations.

The local hosting capability is a crucial asset for companies operating in the Saudi Arabian market.

Mida Solutions’ products are Microsoft Teams-certified and compatible with Zoom, catering to organisations with hybrid communication environments, integrating seamlessly with both traditional PBX systems and modern cloud platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

Marco Cortese, country manager at Mida Solutions, said, “This tri-party agreement signifies the evolution of our partnership with FVC. Our aim is to provide tangible solutions for companies in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia transitioning to advanced communication systems.

“With Kalaam Telecom on board, we can now offer a comprehensive one-stop shop solution with local hosting in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, setting a new standard for compliance and service quality.”

Expressing his thoughts on the collaboration, Kalaam Telecom group chief executive Veer Passi said, “We are thrilled to be part of this strategic collaboration with Mida Solutions and FVC, offering local hosting solutions in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions customised and tailored for the needs of enterprises while ensuring data sovereignty for organisations across the MEA region.”

This partnership between Kalaam, Mida Solutions, and FVC sets a new benchmark in the provision of cutting-edge communication solutions in the MEA region, empowering organisations with the tools to thrive in today’s dynamic business landscape.