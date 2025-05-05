ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Today Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) announced the hire of retired Brigadier General Cristiano Tartaglione as Chief Operating Officer for its operations in the United Arab Emirates.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, Archer is a next-gen aerospace company designing and developing the key enabling technologies and aircraft necessary to power the future of aviation. Its all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, Midnight, is designed to replace 60–90 minute commutes by car with estimated 10–20 minute electric air taxi flights that are safe, sustainable, low noise and cost-competitive with ground transportation. In the Emirates, the company is actively working with local partners and regulators to build the region’s first commercial air taxi network.

Tartaglione will be responsible for leading Archer’s UAE-based operations, building and mentoring a local team, developing operational infrastructure and ensuring compliance with UAE aviation regulations. He will work closely with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and key partners to ensure the safe and timely launch of commercial electric air taxi services in the country and region.

Tartaglione brings over 30 years of leadership experience from the Italian Air Force, where he commanded multinational air operations, led advanced jet maintenance programs and accrued more than 3,500 flight hours as a fighter pilot. His diplomatic experience as Italy’s Defense Attaché to the UAE also established him as a trusted advisor within regional defense and aviation sectors. Following his military career, he advised global aerospace and defense companies on transformation and market entry strategies in the Middle East and Europe.

“I am honored to join Archer Aviation at such a critical stage of growth as we prepare for commercial launch,” said Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Cristiano Tartaglione.“My focus will be on driving operational readiness, regulatory alignment and long-term value as we launch safe and scalable air mobility services in the region.”

This hire highlights Archer’s commitment to delivering innovative, and sustainable urban air mobility solutions across the Emirates. Most recently, the company secured design approval from the GCAA for the transformation of the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal helipad into the country’s first hybrid heliport for both helicopters and eVTOL aircraft.

Dr. Talib Alhinai, General Manager of Archer Aviation UAE, commented: “Cristiano joining the team is a big step forward for Archer Aviation’s mission in the UAE. His leadership and expertise will be critical as we aim to bring the region’s first commercial electric air taxi services to life, supporting the nation’s vision for futuristic and sustainable transportation.”

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing the key enabling technologies and aircraft necessary to power the future of aviation. To learn more, visit www.archer.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements regarding Archer’s future business plans and goals, including statements regarding its aircraft performance, the timing of Archer’s development, commercialization, and certification of its eVTOL aircraft, and plans relating to infrastructure buildout and operations in the UAE. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in Archer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Archer believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Archer undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

