Cairo, Egypt – Al Ahly Pharos is delighted to announce the appointment of Hany Genena as Head of Research. A seasoned financial expert with over 20 years of experience, Genena brings a distinguished track record in financial analysis, economic strategy, and capital markets to the firm.

Throughout his career, Genena has held key leadership roles at some of Egypt’s most prominent financial institutions, including CI Asset Management, Beltone Financial, Cairo Capital Holding, Prime and Pharos Holding for Financial Investments. His deep market knowledge and analytical acumen have positioned him as a trusted voice in the industry.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Genena is also an Adjunct Faculty member at The American University in Cairo (AUC), where he mentors future finance professionals, bridging the gap between academia and industry.

A recognized thought leader, Genena’s insights have been featured in leading financial publications and media outlets, shaping economic discussions in Egypt and beyond.

Al Ahly Pharos is confident that Genena’s strategic vision and market expertise will further strengthen the firm’s research capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality insights and value to clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hany to our team," said Essam Abdel Hafiez, Managing Director Al Ahly Pharos. "His exceptional experience and deep understanding of financial markets will be instrumental in driving our research excellence forward."

About Al Ahly Pharos

Al Ahly Pharos is a leading financial services platform in Egypt, offering a comprehensive range of capital market solutions through its brokerage and investment banking arms. Its securities brokerage division is powered by a highly experienced team with deep-rooted expertise in the Egyptian equity market and a proven track record in executing over-the-counter (OTC) transactions with unmatched reliability. Meanwhile, its investment banking division has become a cornerstone of Egypt’s capital markets, having advised on transactions exceeding EGP 200 billion across Debt and Equity Capital Markets. With over 15 years of experience and a reputation for successfully executing landmark deals in key sectors—including chemicals, financial services, education, and telecommunications—Al Ahly Pharos leverages the extensive network and strong brand of ACH and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) to connect international and regional investors with local opportunities. By combining on-the-ground insight with a client-centric approach, Al Ahly Pharos delivers tailored financial solutions that help clients achieve their investment objectives with confidence.