Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Fortes Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Williams as the new Principal of Regent International School (RIS), Dubai. A respected educator and seasoned school leader, Mr. Williams brings with him over two decades of experience in British curriculum schools across the UK and the UAE.

Mr. Williams’ journey with RIS spans more than 11 years—an inspiring tenure that reflects his deep-rooted commitment to the school community. From his initial role there as an educator teacher to later becoming the Vice Principal, and now Principal, he has played a pivotal role in Regent’s journey. Under his leadership, the Early Years and Primary phases achieved Outstanding ratings from KHDA, while the school recently secured an Outstanding result in the British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspection.

An expert in school improvement and certified Lead Inspector for BSO, Mr. Williams has worked with educational institutions in Iraq, Venezuela, Qatar, and the UAE. His qualifications include a PGCE in Education, a Master’s in Educational Leadership, and the National Professional Qualification for Headship (NPQH).

As Principal, Mr. Williams leads with empathy, excellence, and a future-focused vision, championing academic rigour alongside purpose-led learning and wellbeing. He has been instrumental in expanding Regent’s Secondary School provision and shaping its signature STEAM curriculum, 360° Immersive Learning model, and inclusive extracurricular offerings.

He also spearheads the school’s Positive Education framework, seamlessly integrating student wellbeing into academic life. His inclusive leadership style fosters a culture where every learner is known, nurtured, and inspired to flourish.

“We are delighted to have David at the helm of Regent,” said Dr. Neil Hopkin, Director of Education at Fortes Education. “His profound understanding of our vision, which is focused on offering an unrivalled suite of Signature Programmes in Financial Literacy, STEAM and AI, Sport and others, alongside an expansive ECA programme, makes him the ideal leader to guide Regent into its next era beyond outstanding.”

As Regent International School continues to strengthen its position as one of Dubai’s top British schools, Mr. Williams’ leadership promises continuity, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to shaping confident, compassionate global citizens.

Regent International School (RIS), a distinguished institution under the Fortes Education group, is a beacon of innovative and character-building education in the UAE. Celebrated as one of the top ten schools in the region, RIS has been nurturing young minds for over four decades, providing an enriched British education that excels not only in academics but also in arts and extracurricular activities. A global leader in 'Positive Education,' RIS takes pride in its unique educational approach that cultivates not just academic and personal achievement, but also character, values, and well-being. The school's philosophy is deeply rooted in the belief that education should be transformative, empowering students to pursue their passions and dreams while fostering resilience, compassion, and ethical leadership.

Located in the heart of Dubai, RIS offers an inspiring learning environment that stimulates intellectual curiosity and sparks creativity. The school is known for its vibrant community, inclusive culture, and commitment to excellence, making it a preferred choice among families seeking a holistic and forward-thinking education for their children. RIS's distinguished faculty, consisting of highly qualified educators, is dedicated to nurturing each student's unique potential, ensuring they are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

Regent International School is more than an educational institution; it's a nurturing ground for the leaders of tomorrow. For more information about Regent International School and its distinctive approach to education, visit risdubai.com.

Regent International School - where education goes beyond books, fostering the growth of character, creativity, and a lifelong love for learning.