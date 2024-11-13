UAE: The First Group Hospitality, a subsidiary of The First Group, Dubai’s renowned Hotel Developer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Stevens as Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations. With an illustrious career spanning over three decades in the hospitality sector, Stevens brings a wealth of experience in strategic leadership, operational excellence, and brand enhancement to his new role.

In his new role, Stevens will focus on enhancing The First Group’s established third-party hotel management services, with a strategic emphasis on expanding operations into the GCC and wider MENA regions. He will oversee the management of a growing portfolio and lead several upcoming hotel openings, including Ciel Dubai Marina — the tallest hotel in the world, part of IHG’s Vignette Collection.

Previously, as Vice President of Operations at Rotana Hotels & Resorts, he oversaw a vast portfolio of 68 properties across 15 countries. He spearheaded over 20 hotel openings and rebrandings in the EMEA region. Prior to his role at Rotana, he held senior leadership positions at Hilton Hotels & Resorts, driving commercial performance and brand growth across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. His career highlights include leading major hotel openings and rebrandings.

With a strong foundation in change management and an entrepreneurial mindset, Stevens has held executive positions where he successfully directed large portfolios, launched new market initiatives, and collaborated on high-impact commercial, branding, and F&B projects. He is passionate about building high-performing teams, fostering innovation, and delivering exceptional results for owners and guests alike.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom to The First Group Hospitality team,” said Apo Demirtas, Chief Strategy Officer of The First Group Hospitality. “His extensive experience and strategic vision will be invaluable in our operational success and in delivering outstanding guest experiences as we continue to expand. With a proven track record of leadership and dedication to excellence, we are confident that his guidance will play a pivotal role in driving growth and ensuring our place as an industry leader.”

With Stevens’ extensive experience in managing complex operations, spearheading property launches, and fostering strategic growth, this appointment marks an exciting chapter for The First Group as it expands its portfolio and solidifies its position as a leader in hospitality.

About The First Group

Over the past two decades, The First Group has forged a reputation as one of the hospitality industry’s leading innovators, providing groundbreaking investment opportunities to clients and partners, while delivering exceptional, memorable experiences to hotel and leisure guests. Bolstering our reputation as the region’s premier end-to-end hospitality solutions provider, we operate a diverse, high-value asset portfolio ranging from award-winning upscale hotels and residences to exciting F&B outlets and lifestyle venues. Our visionary, trailblazing approach to hotel and hospitality asset management has made us a trusted partner of some of the industry’s leading global brands. Discover more at www.thefirstgroup.com