Dubai, UAE – Gorilla Energy, one of the world’s fastest-growing energy drink brands, today announced the appointment of Ahmed Elafifi as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With more than 30 years of experience building some of the beverage industry's most iconic brands—including Coca-Cola, Monster, Burn, and Red Bull—Elafifi is set to lead Gorilla’s next phase of bold expansion and brand evolution.

With operations spanning 29 countries, a strong #1 market position in three key energy drink markets in Asia and a sales trajectory approaching one billion cans, Gorilla is well-positioned to become one of the top five global energy drink brands by capturing revenue opportunities in the energy drinks market which is projected to grow by over $10 billion till 2030. Under Elafifi’s leadership, the company will double down on its presence across key markets in North America, Asia, and the Middle East, and continue to push boundaries with new product innovation and culturally driven marketing.

“I joined Gorilla to build a fresh, global energy drink and lifestyle brand for a generation that refuses to settle for the same old choices,” said Ahmed Elafifi, CEO of Gorilla Energy. “Every one of us is on a journey to define who we are—and Gorilla Energy powers that instinct to break away, try new things, and go all in on what makes us unique.”

Earlier this year, Gorilla Energy made waves with the launch of Gorilla ‘Ultimate’, a new proprietary energy blend revealed at Gulfood 2025—a key milestone as the brand prepares to scale up production with a new facility and strengthen its innovation pipeline. Its leadership and marketing teams operate out of Dubai and Los Angeles, with the company intentionally keeping its structure agile, fast-moving, and free from corporate bureaucracy.

“We’re not trying to be like the legacy brands—we’re building something different,” Elafifi added. “We believe in authenticity, creativity, and real impact. Our job is to fuel ambition and self-expression, not dictate lifestyles. That’s how we’ll continue earning the trust of today’s consumers.”

With roots in New York and fast-growing presence in over 29 countries, Gorilla Energy is building a community—not just a brand. Its positioning is unapologetically raw, creative, and unfiltered, tapping into sports, music, fashion, and everyday hustle culture. Under Elafifi’s leadership, the company will continue to expand in key markets around the World.

"We are thrilled to have Ahmed joining Gorilla Energy. Ahmed has a unique ability to foster an entrepreneurial, fast-paced, adaptable culture while bringing much-needed structure to the team as we continue to expand internationally. Ahmed's tremendous experience, his authenticity, and his innate ability to think outside the box and do things differently make him the ideal candidate to lead Gorilla Energy into the future," stated Gleb Lifschitz, Co-founder, Gorilla Energy.

A Proven Visionary with Global Perspective

Elafifi brings a rare combination of corporate expertise and entrepreneurial grit. He has led market breakthroughs at Coca-Cola—including the successful regional launches of Monster and Burn—and oversaw Red Bull’s entry into more than 50 countries, helping shape its status as a cultural icon. At Coca-Cola HBC Egypt, he turned around a challenging business into a EGP26 billion success story, secured $100 million in sustainability funding, and delivered record growth.

He also founded TranQuini, one of the world’s first relaxation beverage brands, launched in over 40 countries—a testament to his ability to predict and create new categories.



At Red Bull, Elafifi was a key player in its global expansion, leading the brand’s entry into 50+ markets and strengthening its dominance in extreme sports partnerships and cultural marketing. His leadership contributed to several billion Euros in exports for Austria, earning him Austrian citizenship in recognition of his contributions.

A global citizen who has lived in 10 countries and led businesses in more than 70, Elafifi blends global perspective with local insight. He holds executive education credentials from IMD, Wharton, and Goizueta Business School, and remains passionate about creating social and economic value through business. His leadership will be key to cementing Gorilla’s position as a truly global lifestyle brand with strong regional roots.

About Gorilla Energy

Gorilla Energy was born in New York City over 15 years ago and has since grown into a bold, fast-moving brand that is now available in 29 countries, with headquarters in Los Angeles and Dubai. The company is rapidly expanding in USA, the Middle East and Asia. Gorilla delivers great-tasting energy drinks packed with functional benefits, fueling the next generation of doers, creators, and risk-takers. With bold flavors, natural caffeine, and no artificial colors or flavors, Gorilla Energy provides the ultimate energy boost for those who refuse to settle.