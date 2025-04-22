Zurich / Dubai: EFG (Middle East) Limited in Dubai (EFG Dubai), a subsidiary of EFG International AG, is today announcing the appointment of Soha Nashaat as its new Executive Chair, effective 01 May 2025.

Soha Nashaat will focus on further driving EFG’s sustainable growth in the region and on expanding the bank’s business into new markets. She will work closely with the senior

management team of EFG International to support the Group’s overall strategic objectives and positioning. Soha Nashaat will be based in Dubai, reporting directly to Patrick Ramsey, Head of the Continental Europe & Middle East Region at EFG, and she will work closely with Ali Sandila, CEO of EFG Dubai.

Since EFG started operating in Dubai in 2019, the team has built a strong presence, with assets under management of over CHF 6 billion at end-2024. For EFG International, Dubai is a key growth market and an important hub in the Middle East. In the newly established function of Executive Chair, Soha Nashaat will be responsible for ensuring that EFG Dubai maintains and further develops its strong strategic position to deliver sustained and profitable growth.

Soha Nashaat brings with her over 30 years of experience in the wealth management industry in senior executive and non-executive roles with a focus on Middle Eastern markets. She previously held various leadership positions, including serving as CEO of Barclays Wealth Middle East, as Offshore Middle East Head at Merrill Lynch and as a Member of the Board of Directors of Barclays Bank Suisse S.A.

Patrick Ramsey, Head of the Continental Europe & Middle East Region at EFG: “I am delighted to welcome Soha Nashaat as our new Executive Chair for Dubai. I am convinced that with her vast leadership experience from renowned banking groups and the strategic Board positions she has held in the region, she will succeed in driving the further growth of our business in this market and beyond. I look forward to working with Soha Nashaat and Ali Sandila our CEO of EFG Dubai since 2022. Ali has been instrumental in building our business in Dubai and establishing a strong and committed local team of experts since joining us in 2019.”

Soha Nashaat, designated Executive Chair of EFG Dubai: “I am honoured to have been appointed to this important role to further elevate the profile of EFG in this dynamic market. I very much look forward to working with Patrick Ramsey, Ali Sandila and the Board of Directors of the Dubai entity and the Group to take the business in the Middle East region to the next level.”

Ali Sandila, CEO of EFG Dubai: “I look forward to partnering with Soha Nashaat and to benefitting from her tremendous expertise as we continue to grow our activities and serve our clients in Dubai and the wider region.”

-Ends-

Contact

Investor Relations Media Relations

investorrelations@efginternational.com

mediarelations@efginternational.com

About EFG International

EFG International is a global private banking group offering private banking and asset management services and is headquartered in Zurich. EFG International's group of private banking businesses operates in over 40 locations worldwide. Its registered shares (EFGN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Important Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by EFG International AG (“EFG”) solely for use by you for general information only and does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any securities advice, recommendation, offer or invitation to subscribe for, purchase or redeem any securities regarding EFG.

This release contains specific forward-looking statements that reflect EFG’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about EFG’s future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, strategies, opportunities and the industries in which it operates.

Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical facts. EFG has tried to identify those forward-looking statements by using the words “may”, “will”, “would”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “project”, “believe”, “seek”, “plan”, “predict”, “continue” and similar expressions. Such statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations which, although EFG believes them to be reasonable at this time, may prove to be erroneous.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that could cause EFG’s actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause those differences include, but are not limited to: changing business or other market conditions, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, general economic conditions in Switzerland, the European Union and elsewhere, and EFG’s ability to respond to trends in the financial services industry. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. EFG and its subsidiaries, and their directors, officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release any update of or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this media release and any change in EFG’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

EFG International AG

Bleicherweg 88001 Zurich Switzerland

efginternational.com