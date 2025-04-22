Dubai, United Arab of Emirates —7awi Media Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Amjad Fakhoury as the new Country Head for its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). In this role, he will lead the company’s strategic expansion, drive market growth, and enhance 7awi’s presence in the region.

Mr. Fakhoury brings extensive expertise in strategic leadership, sales and marketing, market expansion, and data-driven decision-making. His strong background in developing and executing business strategies, managing high-performance teams, and fostering customer relationships will play a key role in advancing 7awi’s success in KSA.

“Amjad’s leadership and strategic vision make him the perfect fit to lead our operations in Saudi Arabia,” said Anas Abbar, CEO of 7awi Media Group. “His ability to drive growth, optimize operations, and build strong partnership aligns perfectly with our vision for expansion in the kingdom and beyond.”

Commenting on his new role, Amjad Fakhouri, Country Head of KSA of 7awi Media Group said, “As the Kingdom has evolved, so has communications. We have witnessed a significant shift in our clients’ approach to media Needs and Exposure, with a strong preference for genuine Media Support

Fakhouri continued, “7awi is already regarded as a trusted partner as one of the biggest Arabic digital publishers in the region, creative agency and a sold partner for development and strategic communications by numerous international, regional and local clients. In light of this reputation, it is imperative that we actively guide our clients towards our comprehensive services, which surpass those of our competitors in the region. Our expansion plans in the Kingdom include reaching several cities by 2026, supported by a dedicated team committed to serving our clients.”

This appointment reflects 7awi Media Group’s commitment to investing in top talent and reinforcing its leadership in the region’s digital media landscape.

About "7awi Media Group”

7awi Media Group is a leading digital platform for media and advertising solutions targeting the Middle East and North Africa. "7awi" owns and manages a rich and varied group of electronic portals with more than 29 million monthly users and more than 100 million followers on the social media with offices in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

7awi.com | X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok | Linktree

