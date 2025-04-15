Tribute Portfolio, part of Marriott Bonvoy, has announced the opening of South Africa's first Tribute Portfolio Hotel at the iconic Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West, Cape Town.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Cape Winelands and at the foot of the Helderberg Mountain, the reimagined hotel blends classic elegance with contemporary design, offering guests a unique experience that celebrates both the region's rich heritage and modern luxury.

Located just 45 minutes from Cape Town and 25 minutes from Cape Town International Airport, the hotel offers easy access to some of South Africa’s most renowned wine estates, golf courses, beaches, and cultural landmarks.

Situated on 22 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens, once part of an 18th-century farm, the Lord Charles Hotel provides a peaceful escape while embracing the area's vibrant history.

"The Lord Charles Hotel has long been a beloved landmark in Somerset West, and we are excited to introduce Tribute Portfolio to South Africa with this iconic hotel," says Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, vice president, Premium, Select and Midscale Brands, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Marriott International.

"With its striking design, warm hospitality, and strong ties to the local community, the Lord Charles Hotel is the perfect representation of what makes Tribute Portfolio so special: independent, stylish, and memorable."

Source: Supplied

A blend of timeless charm and contemporary style

A major refurbishment in 2022 revitalised the Lord Charles Hotel, successfully merging modern design with the elegance of its past.

Drawing inspiration from Lord Charles Henry Somerset, the namesake of Somerset West and the founder of South Africa’s first public library, the hotel features bold local artwork, newly landscaped gardens, and stylish communal spaces designed to foster connection.

The lobby includes abstract installations inspired by the local flora, while African patterns throughout the décor celebrate the region’s wildlife and plant life.

Each of the 198 guest rooms is designed with rich emerald-green hues and comfortable, inviting spaces, with private outdoor areas offering views of the hotel’s expansive gardens and the surrounding mountains.

For those seeking a quiet moment, the cozy library offers a peaceful retreat, perfect for unwinding with a book or a warm drink.

A culinary experience celebrating SA flavours

Food lovers will find plenty to indulge in at the Lord Charles Hotel, which combines South African and British culinary influences. Guests can savour everything from hearty English roasts to local favourites like malva pudding, milk tart, and koeksisters.

Source: Supplied

The hotel’s Garden Terrace offers continental and hot English breakfasts, while the La Vigna Restaurant, with its vibrant decor, is perfect for an evening out.

Guests can dine al fresco by the pool or enjoy an elegant dinner accompanied by fine wines from the region’s renowned vineyards. The lobby lounge offers a warm welcome each afternoon with traditional afternoon tea, featuring a delectable selection of pastries, scones, and a variety of teas.

For a more social experience, the St. Andrews Pub offers hearty meals and pints in a relaxed setting — ideal for catching up with friends or enjoying the game.

A range of amenities for relaxation and business

For those seeking relaxation, the hotel features two swimming pools, a fitness centre, three tennis courts, and a tranquil spa. Guests can also enjoy a stroll through the expansive gardens, which include a private gazebo, a dam, and a gently flowing stream, offering a peaceful escape within nature.

The hotel also caters to business and event needs. As one of the largest conference venues in the Cape Winelands, the hotel boasts 11 fully equipped meeting rooms and flexible event spaces that can accommodate up to 500 delegates. Whether hosting corporate events, weddings, or special occasions, dedicated event planners ensure a seamless experience for every occasion.

Warm hospitality and a unique SA experience

“The Lord Charles Hotel has always been a place of warmth, elegance, and exceptional service,” said Julia Ward, general manager of the Lord Charles Hotel.

"From the bartender who remembers your favourite drink to the concierge sharing hidden gems of the local area, every stay is designed to feel like a home away from home. Joining Tribute Portfolio allows us to introduce fresh, unique experiences while preserving the charm and hospitality that make the Lord Charles Hotel so special."

