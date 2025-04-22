DUBAI, UAE – Raffles Hotels & Resorts and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, two of Accor’s leading luxury brands, proudly announce the appointment of Rolf Lippuner as Vice President of Operations for the Middle East. In this role, he will oversee the strategic direction and operational excellence of 19 Raffles and Fairmont hotels and resorts across the region, including iconic properties such as Fairmont Dubai, Raffles The Palm Dubai, Fairmont Doha, and Raffles Doha. Lippuner will report to Sami Nasser, Global Chief Operating Officer for Fairmont, and Guy Heywood, Senior Vice President of Global Operations for Raffles, ensuring alignment with each brands' distinct vision.

A seasoned leader in luxury hospitality, Lippuner brings over 30 years of experience in hotel operations, brand strategy, and high-end guest experiences across key international markets. With the region experiencing an unprecedented evolution in the luxury travel sector, Lippuner’s expertise will be instrumental in ensuring that both brands continue to set new benchmarks in ultra-luxury and modern refined hospitality.

Sami Nasser, Global Chief Operating Officer, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, commented on the appointment, “Rolf’s experience within the luxury hospitality industry is unparalleled, and what truly sets him apart is his invaluable insight and instinctive understanding of the Saudi market. Rolf’s multi-dimensional leadership has proven highly successful in managing large teams, and we are confident that with his direction, our Middle Eastern hotel portfolio will thrive on an all-encompassing level.”

Lippuner built a strong foundation in operations at Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, where he honed his leadership, financial acumen, and luxury service expertise. His tenure included leading the flagship at Four Seasons Washington DC, where he oversaw the operational structure of a Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five-Diamond property, ensuring an exemplary guest experience, financial performance, and timeless brand positioning. He later took on the role of General Manager at Four Seasons Riyadh, where he spearheaded a five-year strategic plan that secured millions in capital investment and transformed the property’s food and beverage division into a market leader.

As the previous Acting CEO & Chief of Asset Operations at AlUla Development Company, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) entity, Lippuner played a pivotal role, negotiating with world-renowned hospitality brands to drive investment in Saudi Arabia, shaping the future of high-end tourism in the region. Most recently as the GM of Fairmont Hotel Riyadh, Lippuner marked the start of his journey with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, where he overlooked the operations, leading strategic initiatives to elevate service standards, optimize performance, and position the property as a flagship destination for luxury hospitality in the capital of the Kingdom.

“Luxury hospitality has always been about storytelling—not just in how we build guest experiences, but in how brands integrate local heritage,” said Rolf Lippuner, Vice President Operations for the Middle East, Raffles Hotels & Resorts and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. “Raffles represents elegance and ultra-luxury at its finest, curating deeply personalized, culturally immersive experiences, while Fairmont blends historical heritage with spectacular design, redefining modern luxury across its extraordinary global portfolio. In a region that is setting new benchmarks for high-end travel, I’m honored to be entrusted with leading their growth and transformation.”

Lippuner’s leadership philosophy is centered on operational discipline, guest-centric innovation, and talent development. His immediate priorities include strengthening the performance of Raffles and Fairmont’s Middle Eastern portfolios, driving financial growth, and expanding leadership pathways. A champion of talent development, he is also committed to fostering the next generation of hospitality leaders, placing a strong emphasis on empowering women in executive roles.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Lippuner is passionate about the art of curation, whether in luxury experiences, hospitality, or gastronomy. His deep appreciation for fine dining, authentic cultural immersion, and memorable travel influences his approach to creating unforgettable guest experiences.

As Raffles and Fairmont continue to redefine luxury in the Middle East, Lippuner’s appointment signals an exciting new chapter for both brands, reinforcing their commitment to delivering engaging service, innovation, and sophistication in one of the world’s most competitive hospitality landscapes.

With a strong presence in the region, Raffles and Fairmont collectively operate 19 luxury properties, including flagship destinations such as, Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain, Fairmont Amman, Fairmont Riyadh, and Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel, among others. Looking ahead, the brands are set for significant growth in the Middle East, with a combined development pipeline of 40 new properties, including Fairmont Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, and Raffles Trojena in NEOM, in addition to Raffles Jeddah, which is slated to open later this year.

