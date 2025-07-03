Perched atop Blaauwberg Beach Hotel’s 12th floor, the brand-new Sand & Sea event venue not only offers breathtaking panoramic views of Table Mountain and the Atlantic, but also symbolises a bold new chapter in Blouberg’s blossoming hospitality landscape.

This unveiling marks the latest milestone in the hotel’s ambitious transformation—driven by visionary ownership committed to elevating Cape Town’s West Coast as a premier destination for events, culture, and tourism growth.

“The team is proud to offer the events industry a real knockout venue. The views from the venue - stretching over the ocean, the beach, and toward Table Mountain are simply unmatched. Sand & Sea is a setting that truly delivers," says Wayne Ward, Director of Sales and Marketing, who highlights Sand & Sea as a game changer for the Cape Town and West Coast events sector.

As a fully enclosed glass-fronted venue, Sand & Sea offers a next-level experience in terms of views and aesthetics. Matching the design with real functionality, the top-floor space features both a fixed and modular bar, a plating kitchen to streamline catering, and a versatile two-level layout—ideal for formal ceremonies such as weddings or product reveals—before transitioning into more social celebrations.

Source: Supplied. ‘Sand & Sea’, Blaauwberg Beach Hotel's top-floor event venue.

When paired with the luxurious accommodation, any wedding, birthday, or corporate event is up-levelled. The rooms are spacious and comfortable with great coffee-making facilities serving up delicious coffee; in-room soaking tubs; offset working spaces with free WiFi; and plush, soft blankets for those cold winter nights.

And the pièce de résistance is of course that each room comes with its own balcony overlooking the ocean and Table Mountain. Did I mention how lovely it is to keep your sliding door ajar and fall asleep to the sound of the sea?

I love how the hotel's coastal lifestyle transitions seamlessly from Sand & Sea to its comfort-rich accommodation, which includes the addition of new rooms on the 10th and 11th floors, and more recently, its two other newly completed features: the chic LaBamba Pool Deck & Bar, and a professionally curated art gallery by Marco Olivier showcasing local creative talent—adding a cultural dimension to the experience.

Hospitality with heart

Source: Supplied. Owners Liliana and Bianca with the Blaauwberg Beach Hotel Banqueting team. Back Row: Anathi, Cally, Gillian; Front Row: Sade, Thandeka, Bianca, Josephine, and Liliana.

What stood out for me is that, while elevated in status, the hotel remains grounded in its hospitality, with staff who are friendly, attentive, and generous with their time—a key feature that plays into Blaauwberg Beach Hotel's 'home from home' feel, which is well balanced with its opulence.

Its personalised welcome notes in the rooms, with a mouthwatering macaron on the side, exemplify the kind of attention to detail and customer service that will long remain in your memory—many days after you check out.

“Congratulations to the team at Blaauwberg Beach Hotel on this exciting new chapter. This development is more than just a beautiful venue — it’s an investment in the local economy and a boost for the broader visitor experience along Cape Town’s Atlantic seaboard and into the West Coast,” says Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth.

He commended the hotel for its role in enhancing regional tourism development and recognised its contribution to the Cape Town and West Coast hospitality and events sector.

"By creating jobs, attracting new markets, and drawing more visitors to our shores, developments like this help us drive inclusive growth and spread tourism benefits to more communities. It also speaks to our mission of building a city of opportunity through partnerships that position Cape Town as a top-tier destination for leisure, business, and events.”

Sand & Sea lives up to its name, crowning a visionary transformation—where luxury, community, and coastal beauty converge to redefine Cape Town’s West Coast hospitality experience.

