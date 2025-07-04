Nestled in Cape Town’s Longkloof neighbourhood, a historic district revitalised by Growthpoint Properties, which features a newly opened shopping centre, several office spaces, and a tech startup hub, the hotel perfectly reflects the spirit of the neighbourhood.

“South Africa saw nearly nine million visitors in 2024 and offers travellers beautiful tourist attractions, vibrant culture and outstanding dining. Hilton has enjoyed a presence in South Africa for more than three decades, and this new opening represents a significant milestone for us in a country where we continue to see great opportunity,” said Guy Hutchinson, president, Middle East & Africa, Hilton.

“We are delighted to debut Canopy by Hilton and look forward to welcoming guests to Cape Town to experience a locally inspired, and welcoming stay.”

The 154-key property features Chef Bertus Basson’s newest restaurant, Ongetem, a fitness centre, and thoughtfully designed public spaces that reflect the colourful spirit of the neighbourhood.

First look

The hotel’s façade features distinctive red bricks, carefully preserved to reflect the history of the 112-year-old Longkloof neighbourhood.

Image by Evan-Lee Courie

To make the property feel like an extension of Longkloof, the hotel’s public areas feature inspiring design, abundant natural lighting and buzzing energy – drawing in guests and locals alike.

Image by Evan-Lee Courie

The thoughtfully designed Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof hotel blends upscale comfort with the charm of Cape Town’s rich cultural tapestry, featuring custom art pieces that reflect the neighbourhood’s creative spirit, articulated in a Cape Malay colour palette, and inspired by fynbos, the ocean and nearby Bo-Kaap on different floors.

Image by Evan-Lee Courie

Image by Evan-Lee Courie

Inside the hotel, the 154 guest rooms are spacious and modern, with each room featuring a signature canopy above the bed adorned with colourful South African prints. An eclectic mix of artisan-crafted furnishings and locally inspired design, including a curated collection of paintings from local artists, adorn the property.

Image by Evan-Lee Courie

Image by Evan-Lee Courie

“Introducing Canopy by Hilton to South Africa is a meaningful step for our brand. Cape Town’s vibrant culture, creative energy and culinary richness align beautifully with our commitment to offering locally inspired stays,” said Jenna Hackett, global lifestyle category leader, Hilton.

“At Canopy Cape Town, guests will find thoughtful design, a strong connection to the neighborhood, and experiences that reflect the city’s dynamic spirit, from the bold flavors of Ongetem to the curated art throughout the hotel. This opening represents our continued focus on growing in destinations that celebrate community, creativity, and a sense of place.”

A culinary destination

Ongetem, the hotel’s signature restaurant and bar, brings a fearless energy to the city’s dining scene. Led by acclaimed chef Bertus Basson, whose approach draws from South Africa’s rich culinary heritage, the menu blends bold local flavours with a modern twist.

Image by Evan-Lee Courie

Ongetem – which translates to ‘untamed’ – is anchored by the guiding philosophy of “Butcher, Baker, Cocktail Maker” and delivers a vibrant dining experience, from flame-grilled meats and fresh pastries to handcrafted cocktails infused with local botanicals.

Designed as a gathering place for locals and guests alike, the space is set to earn its name in Cape Town’s dynamic food culture, elevated by playful, design-forward interiors that celebrate community and craft.

Located in the sought-after City Bowl area, Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof is a short 10-minute drive to the scenic Table Mountain. It is also 20 minutes away from Cape Town International Airport and 10 minutes from the Cape Town International Convention Centre and has easy access to the beaches of Camps Bay and Clifton, as well as to popular landmarks such as Signal Hill, the Museum Precinct and the V&A Waterfront.

The property joins Hilton’s seven hotels in South Africa, including Hilton Durban, DoubleTree by Hilton Cape Town - Upper Eastside and Hilton Garden Inn Umhlanga Arch as well as three hotels under development.

Wouter de Vos, Growthpoint’s Regional Head: Western Cape, adds that the hotel is the perfect complement to the mix of uses and tenancies in the Longkloof precinct.

Wouter de Vos, Growthpoint’s Regional Head: Western Cape at the official opening of Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof. Image by Evan-Lee Courie

“We are proud to welcome Canopy by Hilton to South Africa, which brings fresh, dynamic energy to the city’s hospitality scene, and captures the character, culture and creative charm of its location.”

Andreas Lackner, vice president of operations, Africa & Indian Ocean, Hilton, says, “We are delighted to start welcoming guests to the much-anticipated Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof and are proud to be the centrepiece of the iconic precinct. We congratulate our partners at Growthpoint for completing the development of Longkloof, revitalising the historic precinct with this world-class hotel, an attractive public square and more. The neighbourhood is set to be a destination in its own right, and we are pleased to be at the heart of it.”

