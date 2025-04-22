Dubai: Kepler Cheuvreux is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Eid as Senior Executive Officer (SEO) of its Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Branch.

Paul brings over 22 years of experience in financial markets and investment banking, with a strong track record across the GCC, the United States, and Europe. He has held senior leadership roles at major global institutions, including Head of Sales & Trading at Société Générale in New York and Chief Executive Officer of Newedge’s Middle East operations in the DIFC.

He succeeds Claudio Villa, who played a key role in establishing Kepler Cheuvreux’s presence in Dubai and across the Gulf region.

Paul’s broad expertise spans equities, fixed income, and derivatives, combined with a proven ability to drive strategic growth in dynamic markets. He holds a master’s degree in finance and has pursued executive education at HEC and holds a Board Director Certificate from Sciences Po Paris and Ecoda Brussels. He is fluent in French, English, Arabic, and Spanish.

This appointment reflects Kepler Cheuvreux’s strategic ambition to expand its presence in the UAE and to further strengthen its activities across the Gulf region, leveraging the DIFC’s status as a leading international financial hub.

About Kepler Cheuvreux

Kepler Cheuvreux is a leading independent European financial services company that specialises in Research, Execution, Fixed Income and Credit, Structured Solutions, Corporate Finance, and Asset Management.

The group employs around 600 people and is present in 14 major financial centres in Europe, the US, and the Middle East: Amsterdam, Brussels, Dubai (DIFC), Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Madrid, Milan, New York, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna, and Zurich.

