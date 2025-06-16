Abu Dhabi – International Holding Company (IHC) has launched Reinsurance Intelligence Quotient (RIQ), the newly named global reinsurance platform based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The new brand supports the objectives of IHC, BlackRock, and Lunate to reshape the regional and global reinsurance landscape through innovation, scale, and strategic collaboration, according to a press release.

RIQ is backed by over $1 billion in initial equity commitments, targeting more than $10 billion in liabilities. It represents the integration of human expertise and developed AI tools to achieve a new milestone in the sector.

Created to serve as a next-generation reinsurance entity for the future of global risk transfer, RIQ aims to leverage the opportunities presented by AI in risk selection, cost management, and customer service.

The new platform will deliver advanced insurance solutions tailored to meet the clients' needs across Property and Casualty (P&C), Life, and specialized segments, with an initial focus on high-growth markets.

Meanwhile, RIQ is progressing through final regulatory steps with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, as it prepares for full operational readiness and global engagement.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairman of RIQ, said: “With the unveiling of RIQ, we take a bold step toward shaping the future of global insurance. RIQ reflects our ambition to build a trusted, tech-forward reinsurance champion that connects global capital with high-growth markets, all from the heart of Abu Dhabi’s thriving financial center.”

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC and Board Member of RIQ, commented: “RIQ is the embodiment of IHC’s vision to invest in the next frontier of global financial services. Backed by AI, robust capital, and strategic alignment with world-class partners, RIQ is set to elevate the insurance and capital markets ecosystem across the region and beyond.”

