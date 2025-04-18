Stirling Hospitality Advisors, a leading boutique advisory firm, has partnered with developer Marjan to oversee the pre-opening and launch phase of Rove Hotels Al Marjan Island.

The firm was appointed under an asset management contract to oversee the full pre-opening of the beachfront resort, which opened on April 1.

Led by Senior Director of Asset Management Nayla Chowdhury, the team oversaw critical aspects such as budgeting, timeline management, and key project milestones.

This marks Stirling's second collaboration with Marjan after launch of Mövenpick Al Marjan Island. Their regional expertise and performance-driven approach were instrumental in Mövenpick's success and earned Marjan's confidence for Rove Hotel's first property outside of Dubai.

Tatiana Veller, Managing Director of Stirling Hospitality Advisors, said: “We are thrilled to have successfully delivered Rove Hotels’ debut property in Ras Al Khaimah and to have been once again entrusted as lead advisors by Marjan. The opening marks another milestone in our growing regional portfolio and reflects our continued commitment to excellence in asset management. We look forward to seeing this vibrant new hotel thrive as a flagship beachfront destination for the brand.”

The 441-key beachfront resort will cater to a new generation of value-conscious leisure travellers, featuring a selection of interconnecting rooms for families and a focus on connectivity via the latest technology.

Guests can also expect to see Rove’s trademark pops of colour, with a trove of artworks dotted throughout the property that take inspiration from the natural setting of Al Marjan Island.

Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer of Rove Hotels, added: “Rove Al Marjan Island is a strategic fit to our ambition of offering the Rove experience to new locations within the UAE. With its booming tourism sector, Ras Al Khaimah welcomes visitors from all over the world, and the upcoming Rove Hotel will serve the young and young-at-heart travellers with our focus on providing reliable, modern, fuss-free, and super-efficient service.” -TradeArabia News Service

