Egypt - Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk announced that the 2025 local wheat procurement season has launched on a strong note, reflecting the state’s ongoing commitment to supporting Egyptian farmers and bolstering national food security.

Farouk emphasized that the government has set a highly competitive and fair procurement price—above the current global market rate—to ensure farmers receive a rewarding return on their harvest and are encouraged to deliver their crops to official collection points.

“All indicators so far are encouraging,” the Minister stated. “We are confident in meeting our targeted quotas thanks to the comprehensive preparations and facilities made available for this season.”

To support efficient procurement, the government has mobilized all relevant entities, including the Future of Egypt for Sustainable Development Authority, the Holding Company for Silos and Storage, affiliated milling companies under the Holding Company for Food Industries, and the Agricultural Bank of Egypt. These organizations are working in full coordination to ensure streamlined operations across all governorates.

Farouk confirmed that more than 420 delivery and collection points have been prepared nationwide to ease the logistical burden on farmers and simplify the delivery process. Additionally, he assured that financial dues to suppliers will be disbursed within 48 hours of wheat delivery, underscoring the state’s commitment to providing farmers with prompt support and financial stability.

To monitor the season’s progress, the Ministry has set up a central operations room operating around the clock, in addition to local operations rooms in all supply directorates to oversee implementation on the ground and respond swiftly to any emerging issues.

“This season is promising—not only for farmers but for Egypt’s food security strategy,” Farouk said. “We urge all farmers to seize this opportunity, deliver their harvests promptly, and benefit from the favorable pricing and support services provided by the state.”

The Ministry’s proactive measures aim to enhance the strategic stockpile and contribute to long-term national food security, while ensuring a fair and efficient wheat marketing system for local producers.

