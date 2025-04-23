Cairo – Aman Holding, the business line of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, and Tanmeyah, a unit of EFG Holding, signed a deal to offer new digital channels that allow customers to receive their financing and pay their installments more easily and flexibly.

Under the strategic partnership, Tanmeyah customers will access financing digitally and manage to settle their payments seven days a week via Aman’s network of retail outlets, according to a press release.

Hence, they will not have to visit branches or adhere to working hours.

Jinu Johnson, CEO and Managing Director of Tanmeyah, said: “This collaboration marks a positive step in our ongoing efforts to provide seamless, accessible financial services to our customers—wherever they may be. It reflects our broader strategy to digitize every aspect of the client journey, offering more flexibility, ease, and choice.”

Hazem Moghazi, CEO of Business and Commercial Affairs at AMAN Holding, noted: “Our partnership with Tanmeyah marks a key milestone in widening access to digital financial services across Egypt. It is a strong reflection of our vision at Aman to simplify financial transactions and support the national agenda for greater financial inclusion.”

“With our nationwide network and advanced digital infrastructure, which includes over 2,000 financial services, processing more than 2 million financial transactions daily for over 30 million customers and 500,000 merchants, we look forward to offering Tanmeyah’s customers a payment experience that’s safe, quick, and accessible,” Moghazi added.

Source: Mubasher

