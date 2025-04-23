Dubai, UAE: Prime Evergreen Property, a dynamic and fast-growing real estate brokerage based in Dubai, proudly announces the appointment of Maria Mohsin as the Managing Director effective April 5, 2025. This strategic leadership move marks a significant step in the company’s mission to expand its footprint in both local and international real estate markets.

With nearly 13 years of hands-on experience in the Dubai real estate landscape, Maria brings a wealth of industry knowledge, operational acumen, and a strong network of connections with top-tier developers across the region. Her extensive background and deep understanding of the UAE’s evolving real estate market position her as the ideal leader to helm Prime Evergreen Property during this exciting phase of growth.

“Appointing Maria adds great value and strength to our team,” said Rafia Nur, Chief Executive Officer of Prime Evergreen Property. “Her leadership has already begun to bear fruit with record-breaking performance we recently achieved an impressive AED 12 million in property closures in a single day with our most trusted partner, Danube Properties. We are excited as exciting days are ahead of us. The market is competitive, but with the right people executing the right strategy, success is always on the cards.”

Maria’s appointment not only signals growth in Dubai, but also reinforces the company’s international ambitions. In addition to leading operations in the UAE, she will also be overseeing and training the sales team in Canada, leveraging her deep connections and experience in the Canadian market. Her insights into consumer behavior, market dynamics, and latest developments in Dubai real estate will play a key role in helping agents abroad better align with the preferences of both local and global clients.

Maria shared her vision: “Prime Evergreen Property has immense potential, and I’m honored to take on this leadership role. Our focus on off-plan sales and a growing international clientele opens up new avenues for innovation and outreach. I look forward to working closely with our talented teams in Dubai and Canada to scale new heights together.”

This leadership appointment comes on the heels of another major milestone for the company — the opening of its new office in DAMAC Smart Heights, Barsha Heights, Dubai in February 2025. The launch of this office serves as a foundation for further regional expansion and reflects the company’s ambition to become a leading player in the Dubai property sector and beyond.

While Maria has been informally involved with Prime Evergreen Property in previous months, her official onboarding marks a new era of strategy, structure, and scalability. Her leadership is expected to attract top talent, with new sales professionals joining the team to support the company's ambitious growth targets.

With a solid team, clear direction, and the right people at the helm, Prime Evergreen Property is well-positioned for sustained success in the fast-paced real estate market.

Media Contact:

Prime Evergreen Property

Email: info@primeevergreen.ae

Phone: +971-52-6625784

Website: primeevergreen.ae