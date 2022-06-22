The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, Qatar, which is the latest addition to the distinguished portfolio of General Hotel Management Ltd (GHM), today announced the appointment of Ali Moussa as Director of Sales & Marketing to lead its landmark opening scheduled in late 2022. Strategically located in the Katara Cultural Village, the beachfront property will offer 59 elegantly-appointed rooms and suites as well as 32 villas complemented by world-class culinary concepts. With more than a decade of senior sales and marketing experience opening luxury hotels in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, Ali will play a strategic role in the brand’s debut and commercial success in Qatar’s luxury hospitality landscape.

Prior to his appointment by the property, Ali was a key member of the pre-opening team of Dream Doha, as Director of Sales, for Dream Hotel Group’s flagship luxury hotel in Qatar. Over the past ten years, he contributed to the sales and marketing efforts of Hyatt Hotels & Resorts in Doha. A seasoned hotelier who rose through the ranks, Ali’s career progressed from Sales Manager to Assistant Director of Sales and eventually, Acting Director of Sales & Marketing at Grand Hyatt Hotel & Villas and Director of Sales for the prestigious pre-opening of Park Hyatt Doha. During the same tenure, he also led the sales & marketing team for the takeover of Hyatt Regency Kuwait and Hyatt Regency Oryx Qatar.

“As GHM celebrates the 30th anniversary milestone in 2022, the highly anticipated opening of our new beachfront landmark, The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort, will reinforce our inimitable legacy of bespoke hospitality in Qatar’s capital. With his invaluable insights and relevant market experience, we believe his expertise in commercial strategies and partner relationships will position the hotel well in alignment with Qatar’s rising prominence as one of the world’s preferred travel destinations,” said Clement Koh, GHM’s Executive Vice President for Sales & Marketing.

Before relocating to Doha with Hyatt in 2011, Ali grounded his sales and marketing experience in his native Lebanon, from welcoming guests at the front office at Starwood’s Le Meridien Commodore to ascending sales executive and manager positions at Coral Beach Hotel & Resort in Beirut. Fluent in both Arabic and English, and a renowned representative of iconic hotels at both local and international exhibitions, road shows and events, Ali launched his career with a Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality Management from the Islamic University of Lebanon in 2006.

“With his leadership, we are confident in Ali’s capabilities in building a world-class team with members across various disciplines who share his inspiring appetite for excellence,” said Morton Johnston, General Manager of The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort.

The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort, Doha, Qatar joins GHM’s critically-acclaimed portfolio of distinctive luxury hotels comprising The Chedi Muscat, Oman; The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah in the neighbouring United Arab Emirates; The Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland and The Chedi Hotel and Residences Luštica Bay in Montenegro. Other projects in the pipeline include The Chedi El Gouna on the Red Sea in Egypt amongst others in Asia Pacific.

With opening scheduled for the second half of 2022, The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha is one of GHM’s most anticipated luxury resort projects to date, marking the brand’s debut in Qatar. Strategically located on a beachfront setting within the landmark 100-hectare (247 acre) Katara Cultural Village district, it is easily accessible to theatres, concert halls, exhibition galleries, mosques, restaurants, shops, a park and an open amphitheatre.