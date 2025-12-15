LONDON, UK – Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor, today announced the appointment of Renton D’Souza as Managing Director for the Gulf as it gears up for accelerated growth in the region.

Renton has held several strategic roles at Westcon-Comstor over the past 18 years, driving expansion into new markets and leading on key alliances with channel partners and vendors across the wider Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Most recently he served as Vice President MEA for the distributor’s Cisco-focused Comstor arm.

With a strong emphasis on strategy as well as commercial and operational oversight, Renton’s new role will see him focus on leading Westcon and Comstor teams in the Gulf to expand market share and build on relationships with partners and vendors.

The appointment follows a period of investment in the Gulf by Westcon-Comstor, including a move to larger premises in Dubai in September 2024 to facilitate and support expansion plans.

The company, which connects the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers, recently posted results for the first half of its current financial year (FY26), with gross sales up 9.8% to US $2.78 billion.

The MEA region reported strong performance with year-on-year increases across key metrics, making a meaningful contribution to the company’s global growth.

“It’s an honour to step into this new role at such an exciting and potential-rich moment for our business in the Gulf,” said Renton D’Souza, Managing Director, Gulf at Westcon-Comstor. “The region’s vibrant IT channel and dynamic technology ecosystem offer huge potential, allowing us to build on our successes to date and equip our partners with the solutions, capabilities and skills to be future ready at a time of rapid evolution in both technology and business models.”

“Renton has been a key leader within Westcon-Comstor for nearly two decades,” said Rakesh Parbhoo, Executive Vice President, Middle East and Africa at Westcon-Comstor. “Some key contributions include his leadership in driving excellence in vendor and partner engagement, shaping business strategy and supporting our expansion into new geographic markets. Our Gulf business is well positioned for growth in a region that is investing heavily in our key technology domains of cybersecurity, networking and cloud, and Renton is the perfect leader to ensure we capitalise on these exciting opportunities.”

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology provider and specialist distributor, operating in more than 50 countries. It delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and 40 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.