Muscat: General Electric and Trading Company LLC (Genetco), one of Oman’s longstanding corporations, announced the appointment of Eng. Wael Ahmed Al Lawati as Chief Executive Officer. This comes as Genetco, which represents leading global brands across consumer products, business solutions, engineering services, and facility management, continues to strengthen its portfolio, modernise operations, and expand strategic partnerships in line with the company’s long-term plans. The Board selected Eng. Wael for his demonstrated ability to lead complex organisations, build high-performing teams, and deliver sustainable growth in competitive and rapidly changing markets.

Murtadha Hassan Ali, Chairperson of the Board said: “Eng. Wael Al Lawati brings balanced leadership, deep corporate understanding, and a steady approach to decision-making that aligns with Genetco’s values and ambitions. The Board places full confidence in his ability to guide Genetco’s next phase of growth while reinforcing our positioning and ensuring continued excellence.”

Eng. Wael is well regarded within Oman’s business community for his collaborative style, strategic clarity, and ability to guide organisations through periods of change. With more than 32 years of experience spanning Oil and Gas, Tourism, Real Estate, Investments, Corporate Transformation, Governance, and Business Development, he has held senior positions at OMRAN, The Wave Muscat (Al Mouj Muscat), Petroleum Development Oman, Majid Al Futtaim, DAMAC Properties, and most recently Muriya Tourism Development. His international exposure spans more than 30 countries and is recognised for his role in the advancement of Omani professionals. Known for his practical approach and emphasis on teamwork, he is valued for cultivating cultures built on accountability.

Eng. Wael Ahmed Al Lawati said: “I am grateful for the trust placed in me by the Board. My approach has always been to help companies and people grow and achieve their potential in a dynamic landscape that continues to progress at remarkable speed. Genetco’s direction is aligned with government priorities and with Oman Vision 2040, and I take on this responsibility with humility and a strong sense of purpose. I look forward to working closely with our teams and partners to reinforce the company’s foundations while building sustainable opportunities for the future.”

Eng. Wael succeeds Dr. Muthanna Al Durrah, who led Genetco for nearly 17 years, contributing to notable operational improvements, the expansion of core business lines, and the enhancement of the company’s presence. The Board of Directors expresses its appreciation for his long-standing service and commitment to the organisation. A structured transition process is underway to ensure continuity covering all business functions.

As the company advances, Genetco is prioritising the expansion of its retail footprint, the enhancement of digital capabilities, and the strengthening of its brand partnerships across Oman. Genetco remains dedicated to supporting the national economy and delivering high-value to customers and stakeholders throughout the Sultanate of Oman.

