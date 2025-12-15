United Arab Emirates - Shangri-La Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Amr Dwidar as Account Director, Global Sales Saudi Arabia & Bahrain.

With more than 18 years of experience in hospitality sales, marketing, and business development, Amr brings extensive expertise from leading global organisations including Marriott International and the Saudi Tourism Authority. His proven track record includes spearheading major global RFPs, cultivating high-performing strategic partnerships, and driving exceptional revenue growth across the Middle East and Africa.

In his own words, Amr shared: “My goal is to strengthen Shangri-La’s presence in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain through strategic partnerships and tailored solutions. I aim to drive revenue growth by leveraging data-driven insights and innovative sales strategies, while enhancing client engagement and loyalty through exceptional value and personalised experiences.”

Based in Riyadh, Amr will oversee key segments including government, corporate, travel agencies, and luxury partners across Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. His deep market understanding and relationship-driven approach will play a pivotal role in elevating the Group’s commercial presence within two of the region’s fastest-growing markets.

Amr’s appointment underscores Shangri-La’s continued commitment to strengthening its global sales capabilities and fostering meaningful partnerships that support the brand’s long-term growth in the Middle East.

The Group is delighted to welcome Amr to the Shangri-La family and looks forward to the impactful contributions he will bring to its regional and global sales objectives.

About Shangri-La:

Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural experiences, and its authentic and thoughtful service, the brand enables guests to realise their own moments of Shangri-La.

Today, the brand experience is brought to life in over 90 deluxe hotels and resorts at destinations around the world, including Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

About Shangri-La Circle

Built on the idea that life is meant to be fun, limitless, and full of possibilities, Shangri-La Circle is a contemporary Asian travel lifestyle platform offering members a world of enhanced benefits at every point of their journey at over 100 Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN by Shangri-La, and Traders properties worldwide, along with the Group’s portfolio of restaurants, wellness facilities, and family experiences. Details of these benefits can be found here.

To enroll as a member and stay up to date with the latest Shangri-La Circle announcements and offers, visit www.shangri-la.com/shangrilacircle and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, Weibo and WeChat, or download the Shangri-La mobile app.

