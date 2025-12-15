The Business Year, an international media and events group that has been providing investors, businesses, and governments with first-hand insights into over 30 of the world’s most dynamic markets for over 15 years, has announced the appointment of Carlos Martinez as CEO. His appointment marks an important milestone for the organization as it enters a new chapter of strategic expansion. Martinez, who previously served as COO, is expected to lead the company into a new era as it grows its events operations, strengthens its research capabilities, and expands into new regions.

A seasoned leader within the organization, Martinez has played a central role in shaping The Business Year’s global footprint. Martinez is an experienced editor, manager, and sales professional, having held roles at Telefonica Movistar and Iberia Airlines before joining The Business Year in 2015. After heading up research projects as Country Editor and Project Director in Kazakhstan, Sharjah, Dubai, Costa Rica, Lebanon, Colombia, and Panama, he took on the role of Country Manager, successfully overseeing Spain and Portugal operations. He later became Regional Director for Europe and Africa, overseeing 13 countries and playing an instrumental role in expanding The Business Year’s research operations into Angola. Martinez was subsequently appointed COO, a position in which he helped streamline operations, refine internal processes, and lay the groundwork for the next phase of organizational growth that he will now lead as CEO.

Speaking on Martinez’s appointment, company founder Ayşe Hazır said, “Carlos was the natural choice for CEO given his deep experience and the impact he has already made at The Business Year. He is a visionary leader with strong strategic instincts, and I have full confidence that he will guide the company into its next phase of growth with clarity and ambition.”

Martinez also released a statement following his appointment, telling stakeholders, “Taking on the role of CEO of The Business Year is a personal and professional honor. My priorities are clear: Strengthen our core markets while expanding into new areas, continuing producing exclusive content, and grow our already thriving events division.”

Martinez holds a triple bachelor’s degree in journalism, audiovisual media, and advertising and public relations from the European University of Madrid. He later completed studies in strategic leadership at Harvard.