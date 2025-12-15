UAE, Dubai: HIMA Group has appointed Dr. Jean-François Trottier as the Vice President for the Middle East region, effective on December 1, 2025. The appointment highlights the Group’s strategic focus on strengthening its presence in the Middle East region, which plays a key role in its sustainable, long-term development, as well as expanding its footprint beyond regional borders to Indian and African markets.

Under Dr. Trottier’s leadership, the Group seeks to further reinforce its market presence in the Middle East, India and Africa, expand customer partnerships, and contribute to the region’s ongoing transformation by providing cutting-edge functional safety and OT security solutions. The Middle East region remains one of HIMA’s most dynamic growth markets, powered by major sectors including oil and gas, energy transition, petrochemicals and critical infrastructure.

Dr. Trottier brings over 30 years of extensive experience in driving business excellence, innovation, and global project delivery, shaped by a strong technical foundation and entrepreneurial spirit. With his extensive leadership background across the Gulf region, including senior roles within a German family-owned enterprise, Dr Trottier is well positioned to lead the next phase of HIMA’s strategic expansion and reinforce its position as the region’s premier safety and security partner.

Dr. Trottier said: “HIMA has garnered an unmatchable reputation as an independent and reliable provider of industrial safety automation. With decades of experience in protecting critical infrastructure, supporting the region’s largest oil and gas producers and petrochemical facilities and expanding its rail projects, the Group remains committed to operational security and excellence. I am honored to join HIMA and look forward to working closely with our partners and teams to steer the company towards sustainable growth.”

Jörg de la Motte, CEO of HIMA Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Jean-François Trottier to this key leadership role. The Middle East region is a pivotal market for HIMA, especially due to the strong demand for advanced safety solutions. Dr Trottier’s deep understanding of the region makes him well-suited to strengthen our customer partnerships and advance our goal to be a trusted partner for various industries across the region.”

Dr. Trottier succeeds Andrew Dennant, who will be leaving the company. Since joining in June 2021, Andrew has been instrumental in driving key development initiatives across the region and solidifying HIMA’s position during a dynamic market phase.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com