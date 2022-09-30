Muscat: Continuing to drive change and innovation for growth and set new benchmarks in banking and finance excellence, Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer, was conferred the ‘CEO of the Year’ title at the 2022 edition of the Alam al-Iktisaad Awards. This award comes as a true testament to the resilient growth strategy that has been set in full gear with an exemplary leadership style enabling the bank to reach new heights and continue to redefine banking. The event also witnessed Sohar International claim the title of ‘Best Performing Company in the Large Cap’ as well as ‘Leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)’.

Extending his compliments to Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi, Mr. Mohamed Mahfoodh Al Ardhi, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Sohar International said, “Sohar International’s keen focus on excellence is based on key pillars that are geared at achieving a qualitative leap while delivering meaningful impact for customers, employees, and the society at large. In this regard, the bank has not only achieved commendable milestones under the exemplary leadership of its CEO, Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi, but his influential style of management has also inspired the team to consistently attain remarkable results. At Sohar International, we believe that strategic transformation requires an increased understanding of customer demands, a conducive culture that encourages innovation, and the innate zeal to thrive on change. As the bank continues to chart the road to progress, these awards will act as a catalyst for the bank to further its winning journeys.”

The award ceremony which was held on 28 September 2022 at the Crystal Ballroom in Hotel Grand Millennium, Muscat, welcomed as its Chief Guest His Excellency Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahroqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism. The Alam al-Iktisaad awards felicitated top-performing companies in Oman during the last financial year and witnessed in attendance market experts, CEOs, senior government officials, and key decision makers from a cross-section of the industry.

Speaking about the awards, Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi said, “We are indeed delighted to have been honoured with such prestigious accolades. It was a culmination of the efforts of the entire team, their unwavering dedication to the bank’s broader goals, and the inherent commitment that is embedded in each one of us that drives us to add value to society. While the ‘Best Performing Company in the Large Cap’ award pays tribute to the bank’s stellar progress, the ‘Leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) award is a testament to the bank’s emphasis on serving the community in which it operates. The two awards, together, demonstrate how Sohar International achieves sustainable growth, remains dutiful to its social welfare agenda, and acts as a trailblazer in the industry.”

He further stated, “Meanwhile, winning the title of the ‘CEO of the Year’ is truly humbling and I believe it comes from being anchored and aligned with the organisation’s strategic direction that nurtures people-centricity, continuous innovation, and superiority in operation, and outlook. At, Sohar International, we will continue to intensify our efforts to lead transformation in the banking industry.”

Combining corporate vision and people skills, Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi has played a pivotal role in driving performance in all areas of management. Sohar International, therefore, achieved a growth of over 40% in total assets and recorded a rise of 130% in the bank’s share capital in a short span of time. Positioning Sohar International as a people-oriented bank, Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi also took various efforts to inculcate a culture of continuous learning and development in the organisation while taking a holistic approach to enhancing the well-being of the local community. Guided by the sharp vision of its CEO, Sohar International has won more than 10 local, regional, and international awards in 2022 and has cemented its position as a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people to prosper and grow.

