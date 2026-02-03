Muscat: The Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority confirmed that its operations witnessed significant activity during 2025, reflecting the continuous pace of development in strengthening infrastructure and implementing developmental projects across various governorates.

These efforts align with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 regarding public spending efficiency and the optimal allocation of financial resources.

Official statistics comparing 2024 and 2025 revealed an increase in the total financial value of tenders issued during the past year, despite a slight decrease in the number of tenders.

According to the data, the value of tenders issued in 2025 reached approximately OMR1.703 billion, compared to about OMR 811.3 million in 2024, representing an increase of more than OMR 891.9 million.

The number of tenders issued during 2025 reached 98, compared to 100 tenders in 2024, a minor decrease of approximately 2 percent. However, this decrease in quantity was accompanied by a substantial rise in the value of the projects offered, indicating a growing volume of government investments in strategic projects with higher economic value. Regarding awarded tenders, 2025 recorded the awarding of 95 tenders with a total value of OMR 535.65 million, compared to 103 tenders valued at OMR 786.6 million in 2024. This reflects a decrease in the number of awarded tenders by eight and a drop in value exceeding OMR 250.8 million.

The data also showed a decline in change orders during 2025 compared to 2024. The actual cost of change orders in 2025 amounted to approximately OMR 28.4 million for 48 orders, compared to OMR 54.4 million for 54 orders in 2024. This serves as a positive indicator reflecting improved control over project scopes, reduced post-award changes, and enhanced commitment to approved plans, which in turn enhances implementation efficiency and cost rationalisation.

Eng. Said Al Ameri, Director General of Tenders, stated that the projects, tenders, and local content system has witnessed significant expansion, with the total number of registered companies (including new registrations and renewals) during 2025 reaching approximately 12,724, representing a growth rate of 202 percent compared to 2024.

He added that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) undertook a prominent role in this expansion, accounting for 58 percent of the total new registrations in 2025 with 1,639 companies, confirming the success of policies supporting the increased participation of this vital sector and enabling it to benefit from government project opportunities while expanding its presence within supply and awarding chains.

He emphasised that the indicators recorded during 2025 reflect the escalating role of the projects, tenders, and local content system as a pivotal tool for driving development and achieving economic diversification goals through the issuance of strategic projects with high added value, the expansion of the competitive base, transparency, and the enhancement of public spending efficiency.

He noted that the Authority is continuing its efforts to develop tendering and awarding mechanisms to ensure higher implementation quality and achieve the greatest economic and social returns from projects, alongside empowering SMEs and increasing their contribution to the national economy.

He explained that the significant growth in the number of registered companies during the past year reflects the business sector's confidence in the investment and legislative environment, which the Authority works to continuously improve.

He further stated that the upcoming phase will see continued work on enhancing local content in government projects, increasing awarding opportunities for national companies, and achieving the highest levels of governance and effectiveness in project management.

