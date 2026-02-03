Muscat – The second edition of the Business Today Oman CFO Forum & Awards was held on Monday at the Sheraton Oman Hotel, bringing together over 200 senior finance professionals, business leaders and government officials for a day of high-level discussions on the evolving role of finance leadership.

The forum attracted a diverse audience comprising CFOs, CEOs, finance heads, senior executives and industry professionals from various sectors, alongside senior government officials.

Delivering the welcome address, Saleh Zakwani, Executive Chairman of Apex Media, highlighted the growing strategic importance of CFOs in shaping business resilience, governance and sustainable growth.

He said, “Today, we celebrate Chief Financial Officers who stand at the heart of strategy, governance and sustainable growth. The modern CFO is no longer just a financial steward, but a strategic partner, risk leader and catalyst for transformation – navigating uncertainty, digital change, and regulatory complexity and compliance. CFO leadership plays a vital role in supporting Oman Vision 2040, strengthening organisations through resilience, transparency and value creation.”

The event was held under the patronage of Khalil bin Abdullah al Khonji, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Muscat University, who attended as the chief guest.

Awards

The forum concluded with the Business Today Oman CFO Awards, which recognised outstanding CFOs and finance teams for excellence, innovation and leadership. A total of 18 top performers from various sectors were honoured for their significant contributions to their organisations and the wider business community.

The event was organised by Interactive Apex, with Muscat Daily as media partner. The ICAI Muscat Chapter served as support partner, Competence as talent partner, and Lincoln as strategic auto partner. Omantel, Sadad International and WION – World Is One News were the strategic partners for the forum.

